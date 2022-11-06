Improved family and child wellbeing: Culpeper cuts ribbon on Early Head Start expansion

Culpeper County’s littlest citizens just got an enormous boost toward their early childhood education with recent completion of the new Early Head Start expansion on Wolford Street.

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce joined educators, administrators, local and federal government representatives, parents and supporters in cutting the ceremonial ribbon Oct. 27 on the $4.1 million, 10,500-square-feet expansion that will soon be filled with babies up to age 3. The new construction will allow space for another 80 young children.

The Board of Supervisors 18 months ago allocated the federal dollars that wholly funded the project. Gulf Seaboard General Contractors built the school building behind the existing Head Start school and Kid Central facility in the Galbreath-Marshall Building, located on Old Fredericksburg Road in town.

“We will be filling slots very soon,” said Dorenda Pullen, director of Culpeper County Head Start, which operates under Culpeper Human Services. “[We] hope to have this process completed for children start date of Dec. 5.”

Now that the certificate of occupancy has been issued, VA Dept. of Education will inspect and license the center, she said.

“There is a waiting list as pool of eligible eager candidates,” Pullen said.

The new facility will also continue the long collaboration with children older than 3—toddlers, grade school children to teens who are part of Head Start and its childcare partner, Kid Central, also run through CHS.

The programs have been working together for many years to meet the needs of children and families, Pullen said. The school complex currently serves around 250 children and their families, through the Head Start programs.

Kid Central’s current enrollment is 490 children, taking care of children before and after school at the various public schools. Its offices are located with Head Start.

Federal funding is layered in support of expanding youth-focused efforts at the Galbreath-Marshall complex to provide comprehensive and continuous year round services to infants, toddlers and their families, Pullen said.

It will prepare them for the transition to preschool, kindergarten and beyond.

Long term outcomes are sustained, mutually respectful and collaborative partnership, highly educated, fully qualified full time workforce, increased community supply of early learning environments and improved family and child wellbeing, she said.

Pullen said in an email she is certainly relieved the building project is done.

“But with the support of my program managers, Paul Howard of Culpeper County, and guidance of [CHS Executive Director] Lisa Peacock, it wasn’t too bad. We finished pretty much on schedule and on budget,” she said. “With the past landscape of construction, that’s pretty good.”

The Culpeper community will benefit from the project because children will enter kindergarten with a foundation to their public school education along with improved family and child well-being, Pullen said. In addition, the expansion is providing an opportunity for at least 25 newly created full time positions, she said.

A child’s educational journey begins with a solid foundation of learning, socialization, and activity, said Marshall Conner, a longtime Kid Central educator who also leads the Silver Citizen Group. There was a family atmosphere at the recent ribbon cutting at the partnership facility, he said. Culpeper County School Board member Christina Burnett (West Fairfax) was the first guest to tour the facility.

Tours ran uninterrupted from 2-6 p.m. with refreshments in the front parking lot decorated in autumn themes. Two Sisters coffee truck provided specialty drinks.

Peacock attended the ribbon cutting along with Mayor Frank Reaves, Culpeper Board Supervisor Chairman Gary Deal and other supervisors, Kristi Black, District Director for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, town and county law enforcement, school board members, town council members, managers, and staff of Culpeper Head Start, Kid Central along with local media and Culpeper Chamber of Commerce members, according to Conner.

“I know that Rep. Spanberger has toured Culpeper Head Start and fully supported renovations and construction of this beautiful facility,” Black said. “I know that if there is a need in Culpeper, its Human Services staff are usually leading the way to solve it. We are very excited about the educational needs of children and families being met here in Culpeper.”

Deal said they are extremely proud of at least three new major completed projects that will immediately help the community—the new Head Start addition as well as the fieldhouse getting ready to open at the Sports Complex and the new trades and career-focused public high school at Culpeper Technical Education Center, next to Germanna Community College.

“This wonderful facility is yet another addition to Culpeper County,” he said.