In memory of Rusty Bowers, Monday is Suicide Awareness Day in Culpeper

Monday will be Culpeper Suicide Awareness Day in Culpeper, as proclaimed by an Oct. 17 resolution signed by Mayor Frank Reaves Jr.

The date holds great significance for the Bowers family as it was on that day in 2009 when they lost their beloved son and brother, “Rusty,” to suicide. A 2000 graduate of Culpeper County High School, John Bowers III was 27 when he died at his home.

Rusty suffered from depression, but did not talk about it.

His parents, Brenda and John “Junior” Bowers Jr., recall their son every day. They tell his story freely and raise funds for prevention and support through the Rusty Bowers Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Friends of Brenda on Facebook know she regularly posts photos and memories of Rusty, as well as how much she still misses him.

Rusty was always loving and kind, she recalled Friday in a message.

“Always putting others before himself from the time he was just a little boy,” Brenda Bowers said. “I think that is what I’ll always remember about our precious son, how he was always helping others.”

The coalition in his name continues to help others. It recently awarded a $1,000 Rusty Bowers Memorial Scholarship to Culpeper High senior Megan Fay and $500 to senior Rachel Dillon. Prevention specialist Alan Rasmussen of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services took part in the presentation along with Junior and Brenda.

Rusty would have supported giving the scholarships, his mother said.

“It’s our way as his parents to continue to give in his memory the same way that he lived his life when he was here with us,” Brenda Bowers said.

The coalition never charges for its special events—with moon bounces, dunk tank, free shirts and lunch—all to raise awareness for suicide and depression awareness and prevention. Funds also go to RRCS programs.

“Sweet Rusty, he was a giver,” his mother said. “There’s not a day that goes by that our hearts don’t ache that we couldn’t save our son, so in Rusty’s memory, we’ll continue to do what we can to help others with depression that can’t help themselves.”

Brenda especially likes a photo she has of Rusty with his little dog, Oreo.

“She was 2 when he passed. Rusty got Oreo for his dad for Father’s Day … Rusty loved her so much. He loved animals. He always brought every stray home that he found,” his mother said. “I always try to remember Rusty when he had a big smile on his face, even though I knew that sometimes behind that smile he was suffering.”

Mayor Reaves called upon Culpeper residents to educate themselves about the signs of depression, to raise awareness that suicide is preventable, to help people who are clinically depressed seek medication and therapy, and to encourage others to seek professional care to prevent suicide.

The town’s proclamation for Culpeper Suicide Awareness Day on Monday notes that suicide takes the lives of 45,979 Americans annually and is the second-leading cause of death for young people aged 10 to 34 in the United States.

The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, The VA’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention all work to prevent suicide through public awareness, the proclamation states, noting that Sept. 10 is National Suicide Prevention Day.

“Whereas, Culpeper has lost many of its residents, both young and old to suicide; and, whereas, the Bowers family lost their son and brother, John Russell “Rusty” Bowers III, to suicide on Oct. 17, 2009; and whereas, the Rusty Bowers Suicide Prevention Coalition has been organized and has presented 23 scholarships to deserving students,” the proclamation states.

The coalition has sponsored eight Bowers Bowls events since 2013, nine Lifesavers Walk events and three Rusty Bowers Community Fun Days to celebrate his life and the lives of others, the town noted. All proceeds going to awareness programs for depression, suicide and substance abuse, its proclamation states.