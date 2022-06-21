In-person voting moves at snail's pace in Culpeper

Nobody could’ve blamed Bob McCall if he’d taken a siesta inside the comfy confines of the Culpeper County Library on Tuesday afternoon.

McCall, chief election officer for Culpeper’s East Fairfax precinct, split his time between reading a book and conversing with volunteers during what he described as a “very slow” primary election day.

“There was nobody waiting in line when we opened the polls at 6 a.m., which is almost unheard of,” McCall said. “We’d had seven people by 7 and 10 by 8, and that’s really how things have plodded along all day.”

As of 3:30 p.m., only 85 out of 4,100 registered voters in East Fairfax had cast their votes in person. That number doesn’t reflect absentee and early voting.

The turnout at the West Fairfax polling place, just across the street from the library at Culpeper Methodist Church, was better, but not by much. There, 151 out of 4,628 registered voters had passed through the polls as of 4 p.m.

“I’ve done multiple elections where the line was wrapped around the building at 6 a.m., but this wasn’t one of them,” Chief Election Officer Ben Rose said. “There was nobody waiting for us when we opened this morning, and voters have sort of straggled in throughout the late-morning and early-afternoon hours.

“It’s been very, very slow.”

One of the voters who chose to pound the pavement in favor of voting early was 55-year-old Fran Johnson.

“I don’t trust the whole early/absentee process,” Johnson said. “I guess I’m old-fashioned in that I prefer to come out and cast my vote in person.”

While Johnson was in and out of Culpeper Methodist in a flash, there were some voters who spun their wheels according to Rose.

“We had two or three voters this morning that had questions about some of the changes in the nomenclature surrounding the ballots, which resulted in some frustration on their end,” Rose said. “They were small things, but people want things to be explained clearly when it comes to something as important as casting their vote, so it’s understandable that there could be some frustration from deviating from what they’re accustomed to.”

McCall didn’t report any problems at his precinct, though he said he and his team fielded some questions about the voting process.

“We’ve had a few questions from voters about how things work and how safe their information is,” he said. “We believe the system is secure and all the kinks have been worked out.”

Regardless of voter concerns and the snail’s pace of Tuesday’s proceedings, McCall, who’s been involved in local elections for about 10 years, said he wouldn’t change a thing.

“This is democracy,” he said. “The system doesn’t work unless you have good people willing to volunteer their time to come out and help the community once or twice a year.”

At the county’s polling places in Lignum and the Rapidan area’s Carver Center, election officials said business had been “a steady trickle” all day long, with lulls in mid-afternoon.

At Hopewell United Methodist Church in Lignum off U.S. 29, election officials said they’d noticed more younger voters participating than previously.

As of 2:30 p.m., about 80 people had voted there out of the precinct’s 1,318 registered voters, Chief Election Officer Anthony Campbell said.

Later in the afternoon at The Carver Center in the shadow of Cedar Mountain, Chief Election Office Don Doyle couldn’t say how many of the precinct’s 3,434 registered voters had exercised their right on Tuesday.

But he said traffic had been kind of typical for a primary election.

Election official Donna Murphy, one of those who reported at 5 a.m. to prepare for voters, said things were “running smooth as greased lightning.”

Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.

