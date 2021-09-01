In town hall event, pediatrician to answer questions about vaccines, children

Next week, a Warrenton pediatrician will answer area parents’ questions about COVID-19 vaccines during a telephone town hall, the PATH Foundation announced Wednesday.

The virtual event with Dr. Joshua Jakum on Wednesday, Sept. 8, will offer people the chance for a live question-and-answer session. The town hall will start at 7 p.m.

Jakum is a pediatrician with Piedmont Pediatrics in Warrenton.

Held via Zoom, the town hall will provide information about the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia, discuss how it is affecting children, debunk myths about COVID-19 vaccines, and answer people’s questions.

“There is wide availability to receive the vaccine,” Dr. Joshua Jakum said in a statement. “For those who are hesitant, I hope we can answer those questions that you have so you can have peace of mind in your decision. Vaccination will be the ticket to getting us back to normalcy in our lives.”

The tele-town hall will aim to conduct conversations with parents and patients to support them and provide more information about COVID-19 vaccines, the PATH Foundation said.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes five Culpeper-area counties, and the Virginia Department of Health invite local residents to participate.

The event will be free and open to the public. Learn more at www.vaccinatepiedmont.com/townhall.