A small army of dedicated and patriotic volunteers presents the annual local extravaganza known as Fourth of July in the Town of Culpeper.

The Culpeper Festival Committee has done it again, and this year’s bash on Tuesday will be more phenomenal than ever, celebrating the United States of America’s 247 birthday and anniversary of freedom from British rule. From classic cars and kayaking to physical activities, live music and lots of history, Independence Day 2023 is a not to be missed event in Culpeper.

Town of Culpeper Environmental Services Department operations program manager Winter Brinchant is this year’s festival committee co-chair, along with fellow town employee Rebecca Bennett. Brinchant has been on the committee since 2018, two years as secretary and a four-time chair.

“I was asked to volunteer for my department and have enjoyed it every year since then,” she said. “The highlight for me is seeing the event come together every year. It makes all of the planning and work worth it to see everyone enjoy what we have put together.”

Each year, the Culpeper Festival Committee meets monthly, starting in January until July 4. The committee convenes for a meeting in August to review, make recommendations or updates for the following year.

Each member has their own portion of responsibility for an event or two and they all work together closely to ensure that things are in place well before the holiday, Brinchant said. New this year, she continued, is a QR code for a web app, put together by the town’s GIS team, accessible at the Town of Culpeper Government’s Facebook page.

“This new awesome application shows the entire schedule of events and includes an interactive map to show where they are throughout the day,” Brinchant said.

This year features several more activities for children at Yowell Meadow Park, including additional obstacle courses and rock walls. Culpeper band, Steel Peach, will perform live on stage from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on the Gardner Street side of Yowell Meadow Park.

Fireworks will be presented from Rockwater Park, located on a hill along Madison Road, around 9:15 p.m. The park will close to the public at 5 p.m. on July 4 for safety precautions, Brinchant said.

The fireworks cannot be viewed from Yowell Meadow Park, a past location for fireworks. The public is asked to be sure to find a spot to park in one of the numerous parking lots in the area around Rockwater Park that is of higher elevation with unobstructed viewing. Mayor Frank Reaves said he parks in the area around the hospital on Sunset Lane.

Bennett has served on the Festival Committee since 2019, secretary for one year and co-chair for two years.

“I was also asked to volunteer by my department and then was approached about being a board member,” she said. “The highlight for me is seeing how much fun everyone who attends has and knowing I had a part in making that happen.”

Bennett added she enjoys being involved in the community and being a part of this event.

“What makes Culpeper’s 4th of July celebration standout is the patriotic presentation as well as the celebration as a whole. A lot of places no longer do 4th of July celebrations and ours is the whole day! It also has events for everyone regardless of age.”

Independence Day festivities start at 8:30 a.m. with the Freedom 5K, launching from Culpeper Baptist Church. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be children’s kayaking in the pond at Yowell Meadow Park and food and craft vendors in the park 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A patriotic presentation, “The Culpeper Resolves,” will take place at 1 p.m. in Yowell Meadow Park, sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. The emphasis will be on the upcoming 250th Commemorative events for the founding of the nation in 1776, according to chapter’s president, Charles Jameson.

In 2024, the Minutemen will have highlights on the 1774 start of Culpeper Baptist Church. “The Culpeper Resolves,” a list of grievances, from a meeting of Freeholders and other inhabitants of the County of Culpeper in Virginia, were assembled on due notice at the Courthouse of the County on Thursday, July 7, 1774 to consider the most effectual method to preserve the rights and liberties of America, Jameson stated. “The Culpeper Resolves” were among the earliest of 30 Virginia localities to publish resolves that year.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., families can enjoy a moon bounce, a rock wall and Fellows hayrides. The Freedom Car & Bike Show, a fundraiser for CARS (Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services) will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Davis and Commerce streets, around the Depot.

The Museum of Culpeper History will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitors, and will launch a new exhibit, highlighting the 100th anniversary of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), founded by 19 local women on May 29, 1923, according to Museum Executive Director John Christiansen. A patriotic and service organization, DAR leads and supports local efforts in education, historic preservation and patriotism.

“For a small little town, the Culpeper DAR has done an incredible amount of work,” Christiansen said. “From their very first meeting they were planning fundraising for projects they thought were important.” A grave marker for Betty Washington Lewis, the sister of George Washington buried a few miles outside of town, topped the list and was achieved in 1928, the museum director said. Erecting a monument for Culpeper’s Revolutionary War soldiers, the original Culpeper Minute Men, was another early project. A monument was dedicated in 1933 and still stands on South Main Street.

Culpeper DAR members have also worked to preserve local court records and promote patriotic holidays, such as July 4, Flag Day and Constitution Week, by placing flags and wreaths at Culpeper National Cemetery. They provide care packages to overseas service members and their families, create and distribute brochures of Culpeper’s historic resources and recognize local students through the Good Citizen Award.

“When I first began planning this exhibit with the DAR, we were all worried we wouldn’t have enough material to fill one of our small display cases,” said Christiansen. “By the end we had filled our largest case and still couldn’t include everything we wanted.”

The DAR exhibit is the first in a series of displays the museum will unveil as part of Virginia 250 and America 250, the state and national initiative to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

“We thought the DAR’s anniversary in Culpeper would be a great opportunity to begin our programming on the legacy of our country’s founding,” said Christiansen. Museum visitors on Tuesday will also have the chance to be a Revolutionary War general and to help the town crier spread the news of the Declaration of Independence.

As for the Culpeper Festival Committee, its membership is large, and it shows with the level of things around town to see, do, hear, taste, touch and experience on the nation’s birthday. It promises to be a good day.

Board Members include the co-chairs and town employees, Diana Beales, treasurer, and secretary Courtney Strawser. Committee members are Pastor Dan Carlton, 5K Race coordinator/host at Culpeper Baptist Church; Charles Jameson, Patriotic Presentation Coordinator, SAR Culpeper Minute Men Chapter; Wilma Murphy and Joanne Durr, vendor coordinators with the Mid-Day Lions; Richard Brooking, Car Show Car representative, CARS; Philip Parker, fireworks coordinator; Tori Buell, tourism/social media coordinator; Ashley Banks, Culpeper Police Department; Anthony Schoch and Robert Furlong, Public Works coordinators; Mary Brunner and Alexis Jeffries, park entertainment coordinators; Teresa Jenkins, park entertainment and leadership award coordinator; Robert Skinner, IT/website; and Autumn Fitch and Emily Thompson, web app and July 4 apparel coordinators.

4b9e315a-15ee-11ee-a0e5-2b8def03140292f4fd8eb8449030ac5dd0378e35115c5070323-cse-news-july4previewstarexponent.com0