Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association President Junior Perryman shared some recent thoughts about Fourth of July safety so people can stay safe on the holiday.

The Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office created a “Guide to Fireworks in the Commonwealth” to help keep everyone safe while handling fireworks.

The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association wanted to share the below guide in efforts to raise awareness and further encourage safety during the holiday.

Fireworks are dangerous to people and pets. Using them puts your property at risk and the best way to stay safe from fireworks is to not use them. Instead, attend a public fireworks display put on by professionals.

Many localities prohibit the use of all fireworks. Check with your locality to determine any local regulations. Some helpful hints when using approved fireworks:

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap. Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water a few hours before discarding.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Consider safe alternatives to fireworks such as party poppers, bubbles, silly string or glow sticks.

Leave fireworks to the professionals and stay safe this July 4th holiday!