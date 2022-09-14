Infant suffers gunshot wound in Orange County

An infant boy was taken to the hospital this week after an accidental shooting in his Orange County home.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office responded around 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County.
When officers arrived, they found a 7-month-old boy with a single gunshot wound.
The child was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Brent Coffey, a State Police spokesman, said Wednesday.
The shooting appears accidental, Coffey said.
No charges have been placed.
An investigation continues in consultation with the Orange County commonwealth's attorney, he said.