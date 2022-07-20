 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interior Secretary Haaland breaks leg in Shenandoah National Park accident

WASHINGTON—The Interior Department says Secretary Deb Haaland is recovering after breaking her leg in a hiking accident Sunday in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park. Doctors confirmed Monday that Haaland broke her left fibula in the accident.

In a statement, Interior said Haaland is grateful to park staff, the U.S. Park Police, and the team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their excellent care.

Haaland returned to work virtually later Monday.

Haaland, 61, has served as Interior secretary since March 2021 and is the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.

A former member of Congress, Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and a 35th-generation New Mexican.

