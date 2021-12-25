Irish dancing a family affair for Samantha Heeran

Christopher Heeran's only goal when he decided to show his daughter Samantha a few Irish dance steps was to give her a small taste of her family's culture and lineage.
Nobody, Christopher included, could have predicted where Samantha would be just three years later.
Earlier this month, 10-year-old Samantha Heeran took first place in the Under-10 Traditional Set Competition at the Irish Dance Teacher's Association of North America (IDTANA) Southern Region Oireachtas Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"I would talk to [Samantha] about Irish dancing, and then one day I just started showing her some steps that I remembered," said Christopher, who was a medal-winning Irish dancer who competed in various national competitions as a child. "She picked up on things very quickly and it just grew from there."
That was 2018. By the end of that year, Samantha, then 7, was taking Irish dance classes.
"I love dancing," Samantha said. "It's exciting and very uplifting. No matter what kind of mood I'm in beforehand, once I start dancing, it puts a smile on my face."
Irish dance and music has put smiles on the faces of the entire Heeran clan for decades.
Christopher's great grandparents emigrated from Ireland to the U.S. decades ago, bringing a large slice of Irish culture along with them. His grandfather was a traditional Irish musician, which is something he passed down to Christopher's father Joseph, who still performs in Connecticut to this day.
"The Irish culture is very big in my family," said Christopher, who moved his family to Culpeper in 2018. "It's always been important to us to celebrate our heritage, and Irish music and dancing is a major part of that."
Christopher and sisters Kerry, Maureen and Margaret all took up competitive Irish dancing as children. While Christopher and Kerry are no longer active, Maureen and Margaret have both continued to compete.
"They've been doing it for over 20 years now," Christopher said of Maureen and Margaret. "That's amazing to me."
Samantha's first-place finish earlier this month was a first for her, and she was expectedly jubilant as a result.
"It just felt amazing because I never thought I would win," said Samantha, who bested 54 other dancers in the competition. "When they called my name, I was just standing there in pure shock and I couldn't believe it."
Samantha's mother Stephanie said the accomplishment is made even more remarkable when you put it into the proper context.
"She's competed in local competitions before, but never one of that magnitude against that kind of competition," she pointed out. "The IDTANA Southern Region stretches from Virginia across the lower U.S. and even includes Mexico, so she was facing a wide range of dancers."
Samantha may participate in some local competitions in the coming months, but Stephanie said her biggest goal is preparing for next December's regional competition, which will be held in Texas. Samantha attends classes at Kristin Butke Irish Dance School in Warrenton twice a week, as well as spending countless hours practicing at home.
"My confidence keeps getting better," Samantha said. "The more I dance, the better I feel."
Samantha isn't the only young Heeran with their sights set on making a mark in the Irish dance world. Her younger sisters, 7-year-old Eliza and 5-year-old Madelyn, have both taken to it, as have cousins Leah and Isabella.
"The dancing bug is contagious," Christopher said. "Once you get a little taste of it, it really gets into your blood."