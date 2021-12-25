Irish dancing a family affair for Samantha Heeran

Christopher's great grandparents emigrated from Ireland to the U.S. decades ago, bringing a large slice of Irish culture along with them. His grandfather was a traditional Irish musician, which is something he passed down to Christopher's father Joseph, who still performs in Connecticut to this day.

"The Irish culture is very big in my family," said Christopher, who moved his family to Culpeper in 2018. "It's always been important to us to celebrate our heritage, and Irish music and dancing is a major part of that."

Christopher and sisters Kerry, Maureen and Margaret all took up competitive Irish dancing as children. While Christopher and Kerry are no longer active, Maureen and Margaret have both continued to compete.

"They've been doing it for over 20 years now," Christopher said of Maureen and Margaret. "That's amazing to me."

Samantha's first-place finish earlier this month was a first for her, and she was expectedly jubilant as a result.

"It just felt amazing because I never thought I would win," said Samantha, who bested 54 other dancers in the competition. "When they called my name, I was just standing there in pure shock and I couldn't believe it."