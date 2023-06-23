James French is stepping down from the Montpelier Foundation Board of Directors, according to a release sent on Friday.

The former chairman pioneered establishment of equal co-stewardship between the board overseeing President James Madison’s historic plantation and the community of descendants of enslaved Africans owned by the fourth President of the United States in Orange County.

The stewardship agreement was the first of its kind at a major museum and historic site in the United States, and one identified for emulation among professionals around the country, according to the Montpelier Foundation release. The leadership of French, a descendant of enslaved at Montpelier, resulted in Montpelier receiving $5.8 million dollars from The Mellon Foundation to develop a memorial for those enslaved at the plantation.

His tenure as chair culminated a years-long effort to achieve parity in the governance of Montpelier.

“I’m extremely proud of the monumental efforts by the board, staff and descendants to ensure that Montpelier has become the first American institution and Founder site to have achieved equal co-stewardship with the descendants of the enslaved,” French said in a statement.

“After three years at the helm of the Madison Descendants Committee and four years on the Montpelier board, including a one-year term as chair, I believe the time is right for me to focus on new challenges.”

Former Montpelier Board Vice Chair Hasan Kwame Jeffries, associate professor of history at Ohio State University, was appointed to succeed French in April.

The Montpelier Foundation issued a formal proclamation on Friday, thanking French for his important work.

It states, "James Albert French has been a persistent advocate of structural parity and a compelling spokesperson for the interests of American descendants of slavery in the presentation and programming of historic sites.

"He was instrumental in pioneering the first application of the Rubric and the founding of the Montpelier Descendant Committee, to which he was elected as its first chairman in 2019.

"In the face of challenging negotiations and formidable obstacles, French dedicated himself as a Montpelier Foundation Board member since 2019 during which he conscientiously endeavored to secure the board's acceptance and implementation of shared governance with the descendants of the enslaved at Montpelier."

The Board voted in favor of structural parity and the election of 11 representatives of the Montpelier Descendants Committee to join the board.

French developed the Four Pillars, a transformative organizational and fundraising strategy, according to the proclamation. It is designed to strengthen Montpelier's reputation as a leader in civic engagement, guide the plans for memorialization of the enslaved, facilitate a world-class visitor experience, and shape the national dialogue around the meaning of the U.S. Constitution and the context and experience of slavery, the proclamation stated.

“Whereas, thanks to James Albert French’s leadership, Montpelier is an organization well positioned for future growth and national impact and influence.”