Jason Rankins is Culpeper schools' 2022 Classified Employee of the Year

Jason Rankins, a behavior interventionist at Emerald Hill Elementary School, has been named Culpeper County Public School’s 2022 Classified Employee of the Year.

At Monday night’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Tony Brads announced Rankins’ selection for the divisionwide honor by a panel of his peers.

“We are thankful to have Mr. Jason Rankins at Emerald Hill!” the school’s leadership team wrote in choosing him as Emerald Hill’s best classified employee, the term applied to staff other than teachers.

Earlier, Rankins worked in the school division as a Therapeutic Day Treatment worker, provding mental health services to students experiencing emotional challenges.

“Everyone at Emerald Hill was excited when he made the transition to become the behavior interventionist, a role where he could help support many more students,” the school’s leaders wrote. “Jason is a resource to everyone in our building. He is a team player who supports students and staff.”

Broadly stated, interventionists work with students engaging in disruptive behaviors to replace those actions with positive ones.

A qualified mental health professional (a professional designation), Rankins earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Arizona State University.

He has three children, two of whom attend Emerald Hill.

In his spare time, he enjoys doing projects around his house and gardens, and is a master Bonsai tree expert.

