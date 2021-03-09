JENNINGS: At the Star-Exponent, we work hard to reflect and inform Culpeper

Please allow me to introduce myself. Though I was born in the West, my roots in Virginia date to 1766 in Orange, Caroline and Augusta counties and the Roanoke area, where my ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War and Civil War.
I grew up in a religious family with conservative values. Married 32 years, I have four grown children and three adorable grandkids. Culpeper County has been my home for two years. After I became editor of the Culpeper Star-Exponent in October 2018, my husband and I moved here from Stafford County.
During an era when American newspapers are in economic peril, with many having gone out of business, I’m happy to report that the Star-Exponent is healthy and profitable. That is thanks to readers who recognize the value of local journalism and support our efforts through subscriptions and advertising. We appreciate those who aid our news staff, allowing us to continue the paper’s 140-year legacy of quality journalism.
My hope is that Culpeper readers look to the Star-Exponent for valuable news and feature articles that inform and entertain, help them make connections and build a better quality of life in our state’s Northern Piedmont region.
Every day, the Star-Exponent’s news staff works to make this daily paper an essential community resource. Faced with the daunting task of covering a vibrant, growing populace, we seek to shine a light on government and provide a lifeline of robust coverage that readers can’t get from other sources.
Star-Exponent reporters Allison Brophy Champion and Clint Schemmer have more than 50 years of journalistic experience between the two of them. Sports Editor Devin Payne has covered athletes and teams across Virginia for more than two decades.
I discovered my passion for journalism as an editor on my high school newspaper in the 1980s. The merits of the craft have grown increasingly apparent to me in the decades since. I’ve left a bevy of articles in my wake writing for papers in Utah, Illinois and Virginia. The history and beauty of Culpeper County have captured my heart, but even more, I’ve been inspired by the many good people here, giving me hope as we share their stories.
We care about this community and care about quality work. Culpeper is blessed to have this “tiny newsroom,” as we sometimes call ourselves.
As to opinions, The Star-Exponent’s editorial page provides an independent forum for spirited views of all kinds. That’s an essential function of any good newspaper, a foundational aspect of our nation’s free press. Individually, how are any of us to grow and improve if we never consider opinions different than our own?
Our duty is to present thoughtful, engaging, fact-based perspectives—conservative, liberal and otherwise—through editorials, columns, op-eds and letters that are readable and supported by solid sources.
I hope the ideas presented on our opinion pages spark constructive discussions and lead to better understanding and problem-solving by a more compassionate community whose residents, though sometimes of differing views, are determined to work together for good.
(And on a small note, when our website—starexponent.com—publishes a news story, feature or opinion piece marked “Editor’s Pick,” that simply means an editor with Lee Newspapers believes it will be of interest to readers and deserves to be shared.)
I am always glad to hear from readers and welcome constructive criticism. Don’t hesitate to call or email if you have a news or feature idea, or if there’s something you’d like to see covered. I’m eager to share your news.
And I look forward to meeting more of you in person, especially as our community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, thank you for reading the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
Emily Jennings is Editor
of the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
Contact her at 540/317-2986 or