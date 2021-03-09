JENNINGS: At the Star-Exponent, we work hard to reflect and inform Culpeper

Please allow me to introduce myself. Though I was born in the West, my roots in Virginia date to 1766 in Orange, Caroline and Augusta counties and the Roanoke area, where my ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War and Civil War.

I grew up in a religious family with conservative values. Married 32 years, I have four grown children and three adorable grandkids. Culpeper County has been my home for two years. After I became editor of the Culpeper Star-Exponent in October 2018, my husband and I moved here from Stafford County.

During an era when American newspapers are in economic peril, with many having gone out of business, I’m happy to report that the Star-Exponent is healthy and profitable. That is thanks to readers who recognize the value of local journalism and support our efforts through subscriptions and advertising. We appreciate those who aid our news staff, allowing us to continue the paper’s 140-year legacy of quality journalism.

My hope is that Culpeper readers look to the Star-Exponent for valuable news and feature articles that inform and entertain, help them make connections and build a better quality of life in our state’s Northern Piedmont region.