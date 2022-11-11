'Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday' teen driving jingle contest now open

Virginia teens are being encouraged to jingle their way to a safe holiday by creating a safe driving song or tune for a statewide competition and a chance to win cash prizes of up to $500.

The Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle Up and Celebrate Responsibly Contest is now open across Commonwealth with a goal to keep teen drivers and passengers safe during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, Virginia State Police, State Farm and Virginia DMW are contest sponsors, in an effort to reduce teen fatalities during what has become a high-risk period for young drivers, according to a release.

Over the past three years during the month of December, 14 teens aged 15 to 19 died in motor vehicle crashes in Virginia and 1,268 were injured, according to DMV.

During the same time period, Virginia drivers aged 15-19 accounted for 4,253 crashes and 15 fatal crashes during the month of December. Many of the fatalities occurred when teens were on break for the Christmas holiday, the release stated.

Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle Up and Celebrate Responsibly Contest is open to Virginia youth ages 11-19 and involves developing a safe driving jingle (short song or tune) that promotes traffic safety and the holiday campaign theme.

Teens are encouraged to enter the contest individually and/or as part of a school club or youth group. Jingle entries must be in video format and no more than 30 seconds in length. Submissions are due before midnight on Dec. 8. The top six jingles in the middle and high school division will be shared on the Holiday Campaign landing page for public voting Dec. 12-15. The winning jingle in both divisions will be announced Dec. 16 and will be shared on social media throughout the holidays to remind students to buckle up and drive safely.

The winning jingle in the high school division will receive $500, second place $200 and third $100. The winning middle school jingle will receive $200 with second place $100 and third place $50. State Farm is the prize sponsor.

“The jingle competition is a fun and creative way for teens to remind each other to buckle up and drive safely during this high-risk period,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “We know all youth and teens love music and these safe driving jingles are a great way to reach youth statewide. We encourage all teens and youth groups to get creative and have fun while creating a catchy and memorable jingle for the holidays.”

See yovaso2001.wixsite.com/safeholiday for guidelines on the contest. For more information on how teens, schools, or youth groups can get involved, contact Casey Taylor, Program Development Coordinator at 540/739-4392 or casey.taylor@vsp.virginia.gov.