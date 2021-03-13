Job well done: 392 Culpeper-area residents get 'the jab' from school nurses in latest clinic

Culpeper County Public Schools nurses and their assistants pose after a COVID-19 vaccination clinic ends Wednesday in Culpeper Middle School’s cafeteria.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In five hours, they gave first Pfizer vaccine doses to 392 community members, from names shared by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s Medical Reserve Corps.

The weekly clinics are a collaboration between the schools, the health district, Culpeper Middle School custodians, Culpeper Medical Center and the Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services; they’ll continue through April.

“We all work in a collaborative team; we make it happen,’ Culpeper County Public Schools Nursing Supervisor Kathy Walsh (rear, center) says of the COVID-19 vaccination clinics her nurses and assistants staff at Culpeper Middle School. ‘People have been very positive.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.