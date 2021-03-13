 Skip to main content
Job well done: 392 Culpeper-area residents get 'the jab' from school nurses in latest clinic
Culpeper Middle School COVID-19 vaccination clinic

‘We all work in a collaborative team; we make it happen,’ Culpeper County Public Schools Nursing Supervisor Kathy Walsh (rear, center) says of the COVID-19 vaccination clinics her nurses and assistants staff at Culpeper Middle School. ‘People have been very positive.’

 HEATHER HARWELL

Culpeper County Public Schools nurses and their assistants pose after a COVID-19 vaccination clinic ends Wednesday in Culpeper Middle School’s cafeteria.

In five hours, they gave first Pfizer vaccine doses to 392 community members, from names shared by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s Medical Reserve Corps.

The weekly clinics are a collaboration between the schools, the health district, Culpeper Middle School custodians, Culpeper Medical Center and the Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services; they’ll continue through April.

“We all work in a collaborative team; we make it happen,’ Culpeper County Public Schools Nursing Supervisor Kathy Walsh (rear, center) says of the COVID-19 vaccination clinics her nurses and assistants staff at Culpeper Middle School. ‘People have been very positive.”

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540-825-0773

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

