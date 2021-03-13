Job well done: 392 Culpeper-area residents get 'the jab' from school nurses in latest clinic

Culpeper County Public Schools nurses and their assistants pose after a COVID-19 vaccination clinic ends Wednesday in Culpeper Middle School’s cafeteria.
Support Local Journalism
In five hours, they gave first Pfizer vaccine doses to 392 community members, from names shared by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s Medical Reserve Corps.
The weekly clinics are a collaboration between the schools, the health district, Culpeper Middle School custodians, Culpeper Medical Center and the Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services; they’ll continue through April.
“We all work in a collaborative team; we make it happen,’ Culpeper County Public Schools Nursing Supervisor Kathy Walsh (rear, center) says of the COVID-19 vaccination clinics her nurses and assistants staff at Culpeper Middle School. ‘People have been very positive.”
540-825-0773
Tags
- Culpeper County Public Schools
- Public Health
- Covid-19 Pandemic
- Rappahannock-rapidan Health District
- Medical Reserve Corps
- Culpeper Medical Center
- School Nurses
- Pfizer
- Culpeper County Office Of Emergency Services
- Culpeper Middle School
- Vaccinations
- Clinic
- Assistant
- Culpeper County Office
- Work
- School
- School Nurse
- Vaccination
- Public School
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Clint Schemmer
Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.