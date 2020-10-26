John Warner endorses Spanberger for second term

Former U.S. Sen. John W. Warner, a Republican, is endorsing U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger for a second term representing Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
“Virginia has a unique set of values that sets it apart from many other states, and Abigail is eminently qualified to preserve those values that present and future generations are most likely to desire,’ Warner wrote in a letter he released late Monday morning, addressed to residents of the 7th District.
“Based on her valuable experience gained in her first term in Congress proudly representing the Seventh District, she better understands how to make sure Virginia gets its fair share of federal assistance, especially those working in agriculture or operating a small business,” he wrote, explaining his support for the first-term Democrat’s re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.
State Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is challenging the first-term Democrat in a closely watched race.
In 2018, Warner endorsed Spanberger in her bid to unseat Rep. Dave Brat, the 7th District’s two-term tea party-backed incumbent, because Congress needs “well-qualified, exceptional people.” The Republican served in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 2009, including three stints as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
“I have enjoyed discussing with Abigail Spanberger the many issues facing the people of Virginia during these extraordinary and uncertain times. The COVID-19 crisis, its damaging impact on our nation, is foremost on all of our minds,” Warner said Monday. “Our response requires leaders like Abigail who are working with other public officeholders, listening to the citizenry, and taking into consideration their views as decisions are made in how best to help Virginia. As Abigail travels her district, she gains an awareness firsthand of how these difficult times are impacting, increasingly, your life and that of your family and neighbors.”
Warner noted that he lived on his farm in Fauquier County, near the 7th District, for all of his 30 years serving in the U.S. Senate. “I am no stranger to the uniqueness of the issues facing the rural economy, and in our discussions, Abigail and I have frequently talked about the range of challenges facing rural Virginians,” he said.
The former Navy secretary, who was an enlisted sailor in World War II, praised the national-security credentials and record of Spanberger, a former CIA officer who also served in the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
“I have developed a confidence in Abigail’s ability and duty to keep a watchful eye over the needs of those in uniform, past and present, and their families,” he wrote.
Both lawmakers were educated in Virginia schools, Warner noted, saying Spanberger will work “to keep that foundation strong and prosperous and as widely available as possible to future students. Hopefully, she will inspire in them a desire, at some point in their careers, to pursue a period of public service of their choice.”
“Like this old Senator did, Abigail Spanberger fights to seek bipartisan solutions and to always put Virginia’s interests first,” the former senator concluded, addressing voters directly. “But for a few miles, my farm residence might well be in your district, where I would give a resounding ‘yes’ vote for Abigail. I hope you’ll take my place.”
While in Congress, Warner had an independent streak. In 1994, for example, he declined to back Republican Oliver L. North for the U.S. Senate, citing the former Marine colonel’s actions in the Iran-Contra scandal.
After receiving his endorsement, Spanberger thanked the five-term senator for his support, calling him “a distinguished public servant, lifelong defender of our servicemen and women, and proud Virginian.”
She promised to keep fighting for her constituents as the 7th District confronts the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenges.
“Regardless of one’s party affiliation, we all can recognize that our nation faces difficult moments ahead,” Spanberger said in a statement. “Senator Warner’s words are reassuring during this period of widespread uncertainty.”
“... During his time in the U.S. Senate, Senator Warner was highly respected for his commitment to bipartisanship and his focus on delivering results for Virginia,” she added. “His support further motivates me to keep working every day in Congress to combat COVID-19, strengthen our health-care system, and put our economy on a path forward toward recovery and success.”
