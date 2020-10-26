John Warner endorses Spanberger for second term

“I have enjoyed discussing with Abigail Spanberger the many issues facing the people of Virginia during these extraordinary and uncertain times. The COVID-19 crisis, its damaging impact on our nation, is foremost on all of our minds,” Warner said Monday. “Our response requires leaders like Abigail who are working with other public officeholders, listening to the citizenry, and taking into consideration their views as decisions are made in how best to help Virginia. As Abigail travels her district, she gains an awareness firsthand of how these difficult times are impacting, increasingly, your life and that of your family and neighbors.”

Warner noted that he lived on his farm in Fauquier County, near the 7th District, for all of his 30 years serving in the U.S. Senate. “I am no stranger to the uniqueness of the issues facing the rural economy, and in our discussions, Abigail and I have frequently talked about the range of challenges facing rural Virginians,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The former Navy secretary, who was an enlisted sailor in World War II, praised the national-security credentials and record of Spanberger, a former CIA officer who also served in the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

“I have developed a confidence in Abigail’s ability and duty to keep a watchful eye over the needs of those in uniform, past and present, and their families,” he wrote.