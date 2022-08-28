JOHNSTON: When high school ends, the working world begins

THIS can be a lonely and frightening time for many recent high school graduates.

Three months ago, they walked across the stage, threw their hats in the air and drove off ready to conquer the world.

Now they are beginning to understand that world conquering is a bigger chore than they first anticipated.

These are the young men and women who are not headed for college and who have graduated from high school with no job skills. For them, late August can be a scary time.

All summer long, they hung around with their classmates just as they had done during their entire high school career. Then, one by one, those classmates go off to college, and suddenly the kids who didn’t go feel lost.

“What do I do now?” they begin asking themselves.

Fifty years ago, these kids would have simply gone out and found a job. Now, in a world of educational discrimination, there are few opportunities for those who do not have a college degree. The fact that you can do the job makes little difference. If you don’t have a degree, you don’t get consideration.

Having “college degree” pounded into their heads since kindergarten, most students work toward that end. By their sophomore year, they have grand and glorious dreams of graduating and heading to the college of their favorite football or basketball team. It will be so much fun.

But as their senior year winds down, the facts of life hit them in the face. Maybe they don’t have the grades to get into the college with the great basketball team, so they start looking at smaller schools where standards are lower.

But smaller, private schools are usually more expensive and now money becomes a factor. Suddenly, a young person who has never had a job in his life is looking at borrowing $25,000 or more for each of the next four years. And when he starts hearing horror stories about adults in their 40s still trying to pay back college loans, the prospect gets even scarier.

So, he (or she) decides to forget college and go to work. Now he realizes that by taking college prep courses all through high school, he has no job skills. His teachers, his guidance counsellors and usually his parents have told him, in so many words, that in today’s world, a person without a college degree is a loser. So, he takes the college prep courses.

You may think this is all just a fantasy, but it is not. There are any number of high school graduates out there right now who are wondering what to do next. They are worried.

Thankfully, there is community college. Even at this late date, these kids can enroll at Germanna, Laurel Ridge or some other community college to further their education. They can get their first two years of college for a fraction of what tuition would cost at that big basketball school.

Community colleges also offer programs in the trades, and tradesmen are in great demand in today’s world. And these skilled workers often make more money than college graduates with “nothing” degrees like philosophy and sociology.

Some kids look down their noses at community colleges, especially when their buddies have gone off to the more prestigious four-year schools. But by second semester or next fall, many of those big basketball schoolers will also be enrolling in community colleges because they couldn’t make it away from home.

There are also a number of good, private trade schools in this area, and there are grants and loans available for kids that want to attend. These schools are much cheaper than college and when you complete the course you will actually have a marketable skill.

This can be a very disconcerting time for high school graduates who don’t have the grades or the money to go to college. But there are plenty of other educational opportunities out there, so there is hope.

Just remember that everyone is not meant to go to college, and that plumbers are in greater demand than psychology majors.

And when the college graduate sees the plumber’s bill, he may wish he had also gone to a trade school.