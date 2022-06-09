June 18 speakers, tours, music to mark Battle of Brandy Station's 159th anniversary

Next Saturday, June 18, the 159th anniversary of the largest cavalry battle in America will be marked with lectures, music and guided tours at the Graffiti House in the historic village off U.S. 19 and on the nearby battlefield.

The Brandy Station Foundation’s “Then and Now” event from noon to 4 p.m. will feature a visit from researcher Michael B. Toth, who will describe how his firm’s analysis of the Graffiti House’s Civil War inscriptions and artwork is helping preserve and reveal new layers of history.

The Graffiti House, at 19484 Brandy Road, is headquarters of the all-volunteer, tax-deductible, nonprofit Brandy Station Foundation. It also serves as a de facto visitor center for the Brandy Station battlefield.

R.B. Toth Associates has done multispectral imaging of the graffiti found on the building’s interior walls, aiming to reveal faded text and features not visible in natural light by the naked eye.

Tours of the battlefield will occur at noon and 4 p.m., starting at the Graffiti House. Tours of the house take place from noon to 4 p.m. Master musician John Tole will play two sets of period tunes, providing interpretation, at 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Speakers will give presentations throughout the afternoon.

At 1 p.m, Brandy Station Foundation board member Greg Mertz, a retired National Park Service supervisory historian, will present an “Overview of the Battle of Brandy Station.”

A founder of the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table in Fredericksburg, Mertz speaks, conducts tours and writes for the Emerging Civil War website, including authoring the book “Attack at Daylight and Whip Them: The Battle of Shiloh, April 6-7, 1862.” He speaks to Civil War roundtables on a variety of topics.

In more than two decades at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, he trained hundreds of seasonal employees, interns and volunteers in interpreting the park’s four major battlefields.

At 1:30 p.m, in “The Generals Speak,” living historians James Standard and Brandon Reynolds will portray Union Gen. Alfred Pleasonton and Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart during the battle.

At 2 p.m., in “Snippets from the War,” Culpeper author and tour guide Virginia Morton and foundation board President Paula Johnson will tell short stories about soldiers during the Brandy Station battle.

At 3 p.m., the Rev. Uzziah Anthony Harris will present a talk about Juneteenth, the June 19 federal holiday. The holiday celebrates the enforcement in Texas on June 19, 1865, of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

When Lincoln issued the proclamation in 1863, freeing slaves in rebellious states, the Civil War still raged. Being able to enforce it required more time.

When Union troops entered Galveston, Texas in 1865, and their commander issued General Order 3 freeing enslaved people, it announced that Lincoln’s promised liberty was now enforceable across the South.

“It took more than two years but freedom finally came for those who had been previously enslaved,” Dr. Harris said. “As a people, we continue to commemorate this day as a promise that ‘Justice delayed is not Justice denied.’ ”

Harris is president of the NAACP’s Culpeper Branch and pastor of Unity Baptist Church in Culpeper.

To raise funds, the foundation will hold a raffle for a chance to win a signed, numbered & framed C.E. Monroe Jr. print titled “Last Charge at Brandy Station.”

The framing was donated by Lou and Skip Price, owners of Village Frameworks & Gallery in Culpeper. The drawing will take place at 3:30 p.m. June 18; the winner need not be present to win.

