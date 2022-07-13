Jury hears from law enforcement on Day 2 of Orange murder trial

ORANGE—Prosecutors called four witnesses Wednesday morning for Day 2 of Brianna Knicely's first-degree murder trial in Orange County Circuit Court. One juror was dismissed from the 14-member panel, and in the courtroom, the air-conditioning was broken on a very hot day after overnight thunderstorms.

Knicely, a 28-year-old Gordonsville woman, is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building in the June 16, 2021 death of 36-year-old James Manning at his home on Hamm Farm Road in Barboursville.

Knicely was a former childcare client of Manning’s wife, Jessica. That relationship ended two weeks prior to the fatal shooting.

Knicely has pleaded not guilty, claiming she shot Manning out of self-defense.

Orange Circuit Judge David Franzén dismissed Daniel Cianci from jury service at the beginning of proceedings Wednesday after the juror disclosed a professional association with first responders who testified at trial Tuesday.

Cianci is chief at Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department, part of the volunteer association that also includes Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, whose members responded to the shooting scene more than a year ago.

Franzén said it was difficult to say if jurors might “elevate the testimony” of the fire department witnesses due to Cianci’s professional association, adding it was not appropriate to place the defendant in a position where they would have to speculate.

The judge noted two alternate jurors on the panel would allow the trial to continue. The jury now has seven men and six women.

Defense attorney Richard Harry entered a motion prior to seating the jury Wednesday, seeking to strike use of body cam footage taken at the shooting scene on June 16, 2021 in which the defendant’s mother, Jessica Atkins, was interviewed by a deputy.

In the footage, Atkins reportedly implicates her daughter in the shooting as well as potential motive.

The judge said Atkins, a prosecution witness, is available to repeat what she said in the video when questioned by the prosecution on the stand, but that the body cam video was heresy and not admissible.

Orange County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Crystal Hasting replied Atkins could be designated a hostile witness if she testifies contrary to the body cam video footage. Franzén said he would deal with that scenario if it arises.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Johnny Thomas was the first on the stand, testifying about his collection of evidence, interviews conducted and photos taken at the scene on Hamm Farm Road.

Thomas testified that he entered the home through the kitchen area where the shooting look like anything was out of place, asked by the prosecution if it appeared a struggle had taken place.

“Except for blood on the floor,” Thomas said.

He recalled going with Jessica Manning that night to a local market for better cell service so she could attempt to access videos on her phone captured by the Ring camera at her house during the time of the shooting. They were unsuccessful in pulling up any videos, Thomas said, noting other gaps in the camera footage from throughout that day and night.

Virginia State Police special agents testified they collected evidence at the scene of the shooting as well as at the defendant’s home on Wooded Way the following day.

Seized from Knicely’s home was a Hi-Point pistol, a box of ammunition and two rifles, according to testimony. In her vehicle, a black 2009 Kia, authorities recovered a small, black Ruger pistol and an empty magazine in the glove box.

Hastings held up the gun, the purported murder weapon, for the jury to view.

The judge granted a defense motion to strike evidence about other weapons found at Knicely’s home, saying they were irrelevant to the case on trial.

State Police Special Agent Eric Deel, the lead investigator, testified he found Manning lying at the bottom of basement steps at his home, leading from the kitchen where the shooting occurred.

Deel testified to seeing circular blood stains on the kitchen floor. The shape of the stains, he said, indicate Manning took a 90-degree, straight-down fall upon getting shot.

One bullet was recovered from the wall in the kitchen and one from the floor. Another four bullets were found in the kitchen and two casings; two more casings were found outside on the front porch.

The commonwealth introduced photos of the deceased from the scene, his body atop a body bag—a scene that was difficult for his family members in the courtroom to view.

Deel testified he did not see any evidence of a struggle at the Manning household, where James lived with his wife and three school-aged children.

In a quick cross-examination, Harry asked Deel about another photo he took, of a child’s bathing suit hanging on a chair in the kitchen. The defense has claimed Knicely went to the house that day to retrieve some of her children's clothes.