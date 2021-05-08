Kaine, Spanberger take a walk through Culpeper

The two lawmakers asked what challenges face Culpeper, and how they can try to help.

Deal emphasized that the county would appreciate federal help financing for a community pool and improvements to its Sports Complex, including a field house and recreation center. The county needs better facilities for its senior citizens, including a pickleball court, he said.

The chairman asked if the federal government would help pay for improvements at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center; the county’s desired recreation center; or The Carver Center, a career training site in the region’s former high school for African American students.

“We really need help for our kids and seniors,” he said.

Culpeper supervisors just approved spending $2 million to light all of the complex’s athletic fields, Deal noted.

Kaine said he will go to bat for Culpeper on the recreation center, though he wasn’t sure how much flexibility the American Recovery Act or the Biden administration’s proposed infrastructure bill will allow for such spending.

Say thanked Spanberger for helping deliver a $4.1 million grant to improve Head Start facilities at Culpeper’s Galbreath-Marshall Building. That effort will support 80 jobs at Head Start.