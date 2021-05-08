 Skip to main content
Kaine, Spanberger visit Culpeper to hear of community's needs
Kaine, Spanberger visit Culpeper to hear of community's needs

  • Clint Schemmer

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Abigail Spanberger visited Culpeper to learn how the community has used CARES Act and American Rescue Plan funding and what additional support people need. After meeting Friday afternoon with county and town leaders, the Virginia lawmakers visited several local businesses on a walking tour of downtown Culpeper to hear what their challenges and successes have been amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

