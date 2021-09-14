Kaine sponsors bill to protect right to vote

In the 2020 elections, more Americans voted than ever before.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and the Freedom to Vote Act is a step in the right direction towards protecting that right for every American,” Manchin said. “As elected officials, we also have an obligation to restore peoples’ faith in our democracy, and I believe that the commonsense provisions in this bill—like flexible voter-ID requirements—will do just that.”

The freedom to vote, Klobuchar said, is fundamental to all of Americans’ freedoms.

“With the Freedom to Vote Act, the entire voting rights working group, including Senators Manchin and Merkley, is united behind legislation that will set basic national standards to make sure all Americans can cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of what zip code they live in,” she said. “This bill will ensure Americans can request a mail-in ballot, have at least 15 days of early voting, and can register to vote on Election Day.”