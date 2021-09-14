Kaine sponsors bill to protect right to vote

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine helped introduce the Freedom to Vote Act to improve access to the ballot for Americans and make elections more secure against interference.
The Virginia Democrat joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-WI, the bill’s lead sponsor, as well as Sens. Angus King (I-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Jon Tester (D-MT), and the Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in offering the proposal.
The product of a working group led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the bill builds on Manchin’s June framework for voting-rights legislation.
“I was a civil rights lawyer for 17 years,” Kaine said in a statement Tuesday. “I’ve lived through a violent attack on the Capitol by people wanting to overturn an election. And I am watching state legislatures scheme to reduce people’s ability to vote.
“I am proud to sponsor the Freedom to Vote Act because it guarantees that eligible voters anywhere in this country get access to the ballot,” he said.
“The bill reflects feedback from state and local election officials the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration has heard throughout the year to ensure that the people responsible for implementing reforms are able to do so effectively,” Kaine’s office added. “It also elevates the voices of American voters by ending partisan gerrymandering and helping to eliminate the undue influence of secret money in our elections.”
In the 2020 elections, more Americans voted than ever before.
“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and the Freedom to Vote Act is a step in the right direction towards protecting that right for every American,” Manchin said. “As elected officials, we also have an obligation to restore peoples’ faith in our democracy, and I believe that the commonsense provisions in this bill—like flexible voter-ID requirements—will do just that.”
The freedom to vote, Klobuchar said, is fundamental to all of Americans’ freedoms.
“With the Freedom to Vote Act, the entire voting rights working group, including Senators Manchin and Merkley, is united behind legislation that will set basic national standards to make sure all Americans can cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of what zip code they live in,” she said. “This bill will ensure Americans can request a mail-in ballot, have at least 15 days of early voting, and can register to vote on Election Day.”
“In the face of state-level threats that undercut the fundamental right to vote for millions of Americans, we must act now to protect our democracy,” Maine’s Sen. King said. “Our bill would set commonsense minimum standards to ensure that no state infringes upon its citizens’ right to vote and confront widespread anti-democratic practices such as partisan gerrymandering and dark money spending. Free, fair and open elections are the backbone of our national commitment to government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”
“This bill ensures that no matter where we live or which party we support, all of us have an equal chance to shape the big decisions in our country by ending partisan gerrymandering, stopping billionaires from buying elections, and ensuring all of us have the same chance to cast our ballot,” Merkley said. “I hope our Republican colleagues will support Americans’ freedom to vote, but one way or another we must stand up for Americans’ constitutional rights.”
“Voting rights are preservative of every other right. The power of people voting is what has made it possible for Congress to pass expansive pandemic relief and take up landmark legislation to create jobs, move our economy forward and invest in our nation’s future,” Warnock said. “... We are at an inflection point in our history, and future generations will judge how we act to preserve our democracy.”
Senate Democrats unveiled the scaled-down bill to reinvigorate their stalled push to counteract Republican states’ new laws making it harder to cast a ballot.
But according to The Associated Press, the compromise legislation will probably fail in the 50-50 Senate. It faces the same lockstep Republican opposition that scuttled their previous attempts to pass a more sweeping bill, AP staff writer Brian Slodysko reported.
The GOP blasted that earlier measure as “unnecessary” and a “partisan power grab.”
New voting laws—many inspired by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election—have ratcheted up pressure on Democrats in Congress to pass legislation that could counteract the GOP push, Slodysko wrote. Trump’s claims of election fraud were widely rejected in the courts, by state officials who certified the results and by his own attorney general.
