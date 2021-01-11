Keene elected Culpeper School Board chair; Desilets appointed to vacant seat

By acclamation, Stevensburg District representative Marshall Keene was elected chair of the Culpeper County School Board on Monday night.

Superintendent Tony Brads announced the decision, and handed Keene the chair’s gavel. No roll-call vote was held.

The School Board elected Anne Luckinbill, a board member for 14 years, as its vice chair.

Later, after various staff presentations and a closed session to discuss personnel matters, the School Board voted 4-2 to elect Deborah Desilets as its new Jefferson District representative.

Desilets will hold the seat vacated Dec. 31 by former School Board Chair Michelle North, filling the unexpired one-year portion of North’s term.

In October, North announced she could not effectively finish her last year because of the politicization of Culpeper public-school issues, personality conflicts among School Board members, and health concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Desilets, a mother of four, moved to Culpeper five years ago from Nokesville in western Prince William County.

