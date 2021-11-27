Kris Kringle carried to Culpeper aboard antique gem

Two special visitors to Culpeper brought smiles to hundreds of people’s faces Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. Claus—that’s who!

With many a hearty “Ho! Ho! Ho!” the travelers from the North Pole orbited downtown aboard the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department’s antique truck, escorted by the Culpeper Police Department.

Above, Leah (left) and Molly Barton, 1∏, visiting from New Mexico, pose for a photo on East Davis Street as Santa drives by.

Christmas music rang out from the truck as St. Nicholas and his bride waved to onlookers along the commercial quarter’s sidewalks and people—especially children—waved back. The Clauses called out to kids all along the way, looping twice through the downtown historic district, which was fairly crowded with holiday-season shoppers.

On Sunday from noon to 2 p.m., the celebrities from atop the polar ice cap will return, motoring through downtown Culpeper as well as the Madison Grove, Belle Avenue, Culpeper Commons and Belle Courts neighborhoods. Then, Santa Claus will get out on foot to stroll through downtown from 2 to 3 p.m.