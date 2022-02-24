Lady Cyclones face familiar foe in regional semifinals

It’s been a year of firsts for the Eastern View girls basketball team.

The Cyclones went 17-2 during the regular season, clinching the No. 1 seed in the regional tournament for the first time in program history.

Furthermore, that record marked the first time in nine years that Eastern View finished the regular season with just two losses (the 2012-13 squad went 20-2).

However, if the Cyclones hope to win the program’s first regional championship and punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2019, they’ll have to figure out a way to slay a dragon they’re all too familiar with for the first time.

Fourth-seeded Monacan visits Eastern View for a 6 p.m. Region 4B semifinal showdown on Friday, with the winner advancing to Monday’s regional title game and earning a spot in next week’s Class 4 state tournament regardless of the result of that contest.

The Chiefs (16-6) have won four state championships in the past six seasons, including three in a row from 2015-17. Their run of success includes victories over the Cyclones in the Region 4B title game in both 2018 and 2019, as well as a win in the 2020 regional semifinals.

“It’s always a great challenge and opportunity to play them,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. “They’re one of the top programs in the state over the last 10 years, and they’re primed to make a run at another championship this season.”

Monacan’s record could be deceptive to the naked eye, especially given they posted a combined 36-3 mark over the previous two seasons. But a closer look at the Chiefs’ schedule reveals just how tough a test the Cyclones are facing.

All six of Monacan’s losses have come at the hands of opponents in higher classifications. Four of the Chiefs’ five setbacks came at the hands of Manchester and Cosby, two playoff teams in Region 6A. They also split two contests with James River, currently the No. 1 seed in the Region 6A tourney, and lost 53-50 to Norview, the No. 2 seed in Region 5B.

Those squads have a combined record of 65-21.

“{span}Our schedule has been unbelievably tough, plus we were young and had injury and COVID issues early on,” Monacan head coach Larry Starr said. “But playing those great teams has prepared us for a run.”{/span}

{span}The Chiefs boast a balanced attack, and their top three scorers are all underclassmen.{/span}

{span}Sophomore point guard Amirah Washington is averaging a team-best 10.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game. Freshman Trinity Jones clocks in at 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds, while junior MacKenzie Swayne is averaging nine points and a team-high 10 boards.{/span}

{span}Washington scored a team-high 19 points and Swayne had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s 67-37 regional quarterfinal rout of No. 5 Patrick Henry-Ashland. Junior Caitlyn Rodriguez added 15 points, while Linden Madison, one of just three seniors on Monacan’s roster, finished with 10 points and six boards.{/span}

{span}{span}”I feel like we get better and better every game,” Starr said. “We’ve really come together as a team as the season has progressed, and we plan to bring everything we have to each game from here on out.”{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}For his part, McCombs is fully aware of what the Cyclones (18-2) are facing.{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}”Coach Starr is one of the best for a reason,” he said. “When you add the talent they have year in and year out with his ability to get the most out of his players, you get quite a combination.”{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}Not to be outdone, Eastern View has its own combination of talent and strong direction.{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}Freshman guard Ange Hyonkeu is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest, and senior forward McKenna Warren has been a guaranteed double-double with 10.4 points and 10.3 rebounds an outing.{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}The Cyclones go a lot deeper than just Hyonkeu and Warren though.{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}Trinity Washington averages 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Though the senior point guard always looks to pass first, she poured in 20 points in Eastern View’s 41-40 regional quarterfinal win over Courtland Tuesday night.{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}Washington’s younger sister, junior guard Destiny Washington, checks in at 9.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals.{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}”That nucleus has carried us all season long,” McCombs said of the quartet. “And they’re looking forward to this opportunity and working hard to prepare for it.”{/span}{/span}

