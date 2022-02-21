Lady Cyclones primed for second meeting with Cougars in regional opener

If the old adage about it being difficult to beat the same team three times in one season is actually true, then the Eastern View girls basketball team may be in good shape heading into it’s regional playoff opener.

The top-seeded Cyclones will host Battlefield District rival and No. 8 seed Courtland in a Region 4B quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday. If one didn’t know better, they’d assume this will be the third or fourth meeting between the two squads this season.

However, Mother Nature and circumstance have conspired to keep the Cyclones (17-2) and Cougars (16-6) apart so far this winter.

The first scheduled meeting between the teams, which was scheduled for Jan. 18 at Courtland, was postponed by snowfall, then eventually canceled. Then a potential showdown between them in last week’s Battlefield District tournament was made impossible when the Cougars were forced to pull out of the tourney due to COVID-19 issues.

Because of those situations beyond either squad’s control, they enter Tuesday’s contest having played each other just once this season. Host Eastern View won that game 59-41 in the regular-season finale for both on Feb. 11.

“Once you get to this point, everyone you play is going to be good,” Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs said. “In this case, it just happens to be a good team that we’re also somewhat familiar with.”

Eastern View controlled the pace for much of the first meeting. The Cyclones led from start to finish, though Courtland made a 16-4 third-quarter run that trimmed their 31-18 halftime lead into a slim 35-34 edge heading into the final stanza.

“We knew [Courtland] would make a run eventually and we’d have to withstand it if we were going to win this game,” McCombs said after that contest. “They’re too good not to compete.”

Eastern View showed how good it was in the fourth quarter, starting the period off on an 11-0 run and pulling away down the stretch to cement its victory.

Four Cyclones scored in double figures that night, led by 15 points each from Destiny Washington and McKenna Warren. Trinity Washington and Ange Hyonkeu added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The outstanding play of that quartet has been a constant for Eastern View this winter.

Hyonkeu, a freshman guard, is the Cyclones’ leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points per game. Warren, a senior forward, averages a double-double with 10.4 points and 10.3 rebounds a contest.

Destiny Washington, a junior guard who had 23 points and 11 rebounds in Eastern View’s 69-40 rout of James Monroe in the district championship game last Wednesday, is averaging 9.7 points and 7.1 rebounds. Her older sister Trinity, the Cyclones’ senior point guard, is averaging 6.8 point, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Like Eastern View, Courtland’s leading scorer is also a freshman. That freshman, Kiyah Lewis, averages 25 points per game. She scored exactly that many in the Cougars’ thrilling 64-62 come-from-behind win over ninth-seeded Henrico in last Friday’s opening round of regionals.

“We’ve played in a lot of close games this season, so I think our kids really believed that we were ultimately going to pull it out,” Courtland head coach Judy Andros said of her squad, which trailed 54-46 through three quarters. “[Going into the fourth quarter], we talked about not panicking, and we were able to make some big baskets and several defensive stops to complete our comeback.”

The Cougars won’t want to find themselves playing behind against a Cyclones team that’s currently on a nine-game winning streak though.

“[Eastern View] is a very good team and always very well coached, but we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Andros said.

