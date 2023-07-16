The executive director of newly named Encompass Community Supports has been appointed to the Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council.

Jim LaGraffe, of Boston, Virginia, has led the Culpeper-based organization, formerly Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, since 2018.

Of his new role on the state Substance Abuse Service Council, announced Friday, LaGraffe said it is an honor to receive Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointment to the position.

“I am very hopeful that I can be of value in continuing to advance needed supports to individuals of our community who need assistance recovering from substance use,” said LaGraffe.

Established in 1976, Virginia’s Substance Abuse Services Council advises and makes recommendations to the governor, General Assembly and State Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services on broad policies and goals and on the coordination of the public and private efforts to control substance abuse, according to vacode.org.

The Council has 29 members.

Also appointed Friday with LaGraffe to the council were Jill Cichowicz of Midlothian, Founder and CEO, 2 End The Stigma , Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin W. Hall of Covington, Lisa “Mimi” Sedjat, LCSW of Franktown, Executive Director, Eastern Shore Community Services Board and Denise Thomas-Brown of Chester, Community Advocacy, Virginia Association of Recovery Residences.

Youngkin announced appointments to various other boards as well including the Board of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Virginia Wine Board (Anne Shelton of North Garden, General Manager, Albemarle CiderWorks), Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority (Edward L. Bolton of Alexandria, Major General, U.S. Air Force (retired); former Senior Vice President of the Defense Systems Group, Aerospace Corporation), the Virginia African-American Advisory Board, Virginia Asian Board, Virginia Latino Advisory Board (Leslie Sanchez of Alexandria, Founder and CEO, Impacto Group Media), Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board (Derrick Pitts of Arlington, Research Analyst, Majority Strategies; Kerry Flynn of Midlothian, educator and Joanna Keller of Staunton, retired), the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (Gen. John Jumper of Spotsylvania, former Chief of Staff, United State Air Force (retired); former Chairman and CEO, SAIC; Chairman and CEO, LEIDOS and Louisa County Public School Superintendent J. Douglas Straley and the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority Board of Directors (Anthony D. Williams of Virginia Beach, retired Chief of Operations, Drug Enforcement Administration ).

"I am thankful for these appointees' service to our Commonwealth as we continue to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family," said Youngkin in a statement. "Their critical work will provide essential help as we move into my administration's day two agenda."

LaGraffe was former executive director of intellectual disability services for Keystone Human Services in Pennsylvania, overseeing a multi-state service system employing about 1,850 staff and supporting individuals in more than 400 community-based locations.

Founded in 1972 as Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board, Encompass Community Supports employs 400-plus with a mission to improve the quality of life of citizens of Planning District 9—Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock. The organization provides comprehensive behavioral health, developmental disability, substance use disorder and aging services, and last year named Large Business of the Year by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.