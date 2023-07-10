A trio of Orange County residents competed recently in the largest and most prestigious events in America’s fastest-growing sport — the 2023 Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championships, powered by Margaritaville.

The event was held April 15-22 in Naples, Florida, with more than 3,000 players, a $125,000 prize purse and a world-class field of players, according to a release.

Competing in the mix were Locust Grove residents Todd Edwards, Deb Hoisington and Bob Keating. Edwards and Hoisington played in the age 70+ mixed doubles, 3.0 skill level, and Keating, with his partner Joe Correia, played in the age 60+ men’s doubles, 3.5 skill level.

The trio represented the Lake of the Woods Pickleball Club.

During his six-year pickleball career, Edwards has received more than a dozen medals, including golds at the New Jersey Open in 70+ men’s doubles and last year’s New Jersey Senior Olympics 75+ men’s doubles.

His performance has qualified him for the National Senior Olympics, July 7-18 in Pittsburgh. In Florida, Edwards was amazed with the accessibility to all the pros and how easy it is to talk to them, get autographs, and even have a drink with them, according to the release.

He said he enjoys seeing how much fun people are having, “Even when they’re losing, they come away with a happy, fun experience.”

After playing tennis for 25 years, Hoisington turned her talents to pickleball and is known for her no-nonsense, hard-hitting style and top spin. She’s been playing pickleball for more than three years and is seen as a mentor by her fellow players, the release stated.

Her impression of the Florida competition is that it was very well organized. Hoisington said she was amazed at the multitude of groups participating — from 8 to 88 years old.

Keating started playing pickleball five years ago, but has been playing more seriously in the last year since retiring.

He was certified as a coach in October by the Professional Pickleball Registry, the education and certification partner of USA Pickleball.

Keating conducts Pickleball Bootcamp at Lake of the Woods, resulting in a more competitive and sportsmanlike atmosphere among club members, the release stated. He commented that the recent event in Florida was the largest tournament he’d experienced.

“The level of play was outstanding, just as you would expect in a US Open,” Keating said.

Known as the “Biggest Pickleball Party in the World” for the electric atmosphere that pulsates through the largest permanent facility in the world, with 64 courts, the competition in Florida attracted a record 35,000 spectators.