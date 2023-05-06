Utility poles continue to be made ready for the technological revolution that will bring high-speed broadband internet to nearly 4,300 homes and businesses in rural Culpeper County by a new target date of February 2024.

The Board of Supervisors heard an update Tuesday on the $34 million project from All Points Broadband CEO Tom Innes, who described recent progress in the 478-mile fiber project. Dominion Energy’s rural broadband middle mile strategy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative are partners in the initiative.

All Points Broadband apparatus will be attached to the utility poles and fiber taken underground to serve the most rural locations. Innes said Tuesday some 3,500 poles had been made ready, stating, “We’re in the thick of that now to attach our fiber making those poles ready so when we release the construction crews, they can attach quickly and not have anything in their way.”

Up to 20% of the total 10,000 poles being made-ready will requires some level of retrofitting by the utility companies to attach the broadband apparatus. The plan is for individual connections to home and businesses to start being made by October.

A groundbreaking for the project is expected in June, Innes said of a first construction milestone. Around one-third of the addresses that will be served through the project have signed up for the future service, said the broadband CEO, and registration is ongoing at allpointsbroadband.com/cul-packages.

Monthly services rates range from $59.95 to $109.95. Once the project is built, All Points will expand service in Culpeper beyond the current grant restrictions, Innes said. The company will also be locating a facility along Brandy Road, just south of Brandy Station.

All Points is using Timmons Group engineering for survey work related to the poles and attachment sites. Innes said the project remains on schedule for completion by February and once the poles are made ready, the fiber will go in quickly, about 40 miles per month. He said they are working with supply chain and vendor issues as multiple projects proceed around the state.

Innes stated the end result would be quality.

“We are building a fiber network that can scale up to 10 gigabits at each location,” he said. “It is going to last for a long time in each direction for many years down the road. It will be top of the line broadband service.”

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood questioned the timeline, saying the pole process was only around a third of the way completed and asked if it would be done by October. Innes said yes, the timeline is for utility companies to finish pole retrofitting by then, allowing APB crews to extend the fiber to home.

A Dominion Energy representative said the utility is currently ongoing with construction of the middle mile fiber portion of the project. A fair amount of work can be expected over the next few months, he continued, all with the purpose to bridge the digital divide and he was confident they could meet the February deadline.

“The number one question I hear is, ‘When am I going to get broadband in Culpeper?’ I’m happy to say it’s going to be soon,” he said.

Dominion is currently sending out notices of the middle mile construction; poles involved in the project will have a yellow Dominion Energy tag.