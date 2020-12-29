Lawmaker succeeds on broadband, drug prices, veterans’ aid and distillers’ tax relief

In one fell swoop, Abigail Spanberger achieved four of her top legislative priorities this week.

The Virginia Democrat’s proposals to expand broadband internet access, cut prescription drug prices, support military veterans and help small breweries and distilleries from paying higher taxes all became law.

They were part of the bipartisan fiscal 2021 funding deal and emergency COVID-19 relief package that President Trump signed Monday night. Virginia’s 7th District Representative—which covers Culpeper, Orange and Spotsylvania counties—fought to get them included in the year-end omnibus package.

Her provisions aim to fix the financial-aid process for veterans and their families, provide more money for broadband projects via the Agriculture Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program, and increase people’s access to generic drugs, the congresswoman’s office said in a statement.

The government funding deal also provides permanent tax relief for Central Virginia craft breweries and distilleries, a concern that Spanberger heard from distillers earlier this year. Otherwise, craft distillers would have faced a 400 percent tax hike in 2021, hindering their recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.