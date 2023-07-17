Culpeper Deputy Police Chief Tim Chilton established accountability as a primary platform in his bid for Culpeper County Sheriff.

“Answering directly to the constituents is going to be a big piece for me,” said Chilton in a sit-down springtime interview at the 4Cs. “The police department does just about any community event you can imagine. That’s a missing piece for a lot of sheriff’s offices, especially this one,” he said.

“We’re missing that component where it is an easily accessible office to the public and I think I can change that.”

Chilton said he doesn’t have a political bone in his body while acknowledging the Culpeper County sheriff’s race has been among, if not, the nastiest election politically in all of Virginia.

“I try not to play into that part of it, try to steer away from all the drama that’s been going on and I don’t want a piece of any of that,” he said at the interview in late April. “I want to do my thing, my campaign, provide answers to the questions people ask me.”

Three-term incumbent Sheriff Scott Jenkins is currently enmeshed in legal drama, and is running again, albeit under a shadow of federal indictment in an alleged badges for bribes scheme that has made national headlines.

Also running in the three-way race in November, as a Republican, is Joe Watson, a former CCSO captain a decade ago under former Sheriff Jim Branch.

Chilton and Jenkins are both running as independents. Jenkins has been public during past terms in his conservative views as a Trump-aligned Republican.

State ballots do not list local candidates by party affiliation.

Chilton urged people to check out his campaign Facebook page if they want to know him and his stance.

“Look at my depth of community involvement, leadership. Don’t look at the parties, the political stuff, I could care less about learning it,” Chilton said. “I don’t want to be part of who leans right, who leans left, who goes down the middle. I’m me and I’m not going to change for anybody. I’m not going to fake it, knowing politics, because I don’t.”

Chilton said he want to change the culture at the sheriff’s office.

“The culture for me is approachability and being an approachable person, not having layers to be able to talk to command staff, but also people on the street having a little more empathy for things and giving them the training that goes hand-in-hand with mental health, substance abuse,” said the candidate. “We are an arm of the citizens, but you have to have a heart still. Police and deputies are still people they need to show that side, that change in culture.”

Chilton said he would let CCSO staff air their own political views without fearing repercussions.

“My platform for the sheriff’s office has been encompassing ideas from both sides of the fence,” he said. “I think our area is strongly Republican, but I don’t lack benefit being down the middle. You have to serve both sides, everybody in the community.”

Chilton said former Police Chief Chris Jenkins, following his retirement in January, approached him about running for sheriff. A large steering committee of community leaders approached Chief Jenkins about getting Chilton to launch the campaign, the candidate said. Chilton added he was first approached six years ago about running for sheriff, but that it wasn’t the time.

“I made it to the point now where I feel like I can do this without any reservations,” Chilton said. “I am No. 2 at the PD, (Chief Chris) Settle and I came up through the ranks together, and when Chief Jenkins retired he approached me, it’s time to make the move on this sheriff’s office.”

Chilton said he’s been thinking about it long and hard for the past six years.

“This was not something made overnight,” he said, adding, “Got plenty of gas in the tank and a lot of stuff I want to do, a lot of big changes that will benefit the county. It will be a big change.”

Chilton expanded on his platform to include a focus on trust and transparency, policing over politics and the pillars of 21st century policing: trust and legitimacy, policy and oversight, technology and social media, community policing, crime reduction, training and education and officer wellness.

The latter is is a huge piece of what they do at the police department, said Chilton, of peer support teams, annual mental health checks for officers and documenting every major trauma or event that an officer goes through. If they need a little extra help, it is available to them, Chilton said.

“When you do this stuff for 27 years, you see and hear a lot of things,” he said. “I was one of those people who compartmentalized mental health,” he said, recalling a tragic call that brought a lot of it back.

Chilton has been working the streets of small-town Culpeper since 1997 and worked a few years with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in his hometown.

An electrician since his days at Stafford County High School, Chilton still works as an electrical contractor and worked last school year as a substitute teacher in the trades a few days a week at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center. He has two grown sons, including one who serves with him at the police department, and a farm in Mitchells. Chilton has been involved with numerous allied community nonprofits over the years including Living the Dream Foundation, Foothills Housing Network and Team Jordan.

He said he’s an early riser, out the door by 6 a.m., and the campaign and calls keep going until 1 a.m. the next morning. Chilton said he has a lot of time invested in the community and has done a little bit of everything, including coach youth baseball.

If elected sheriff, a No. 1 priority would be implementing a body worn camera program at the local agency that does not have one. Culpeper Police have used cameras back to in-car systems with VCR tapes. With department leadership, Chilton helped oversee implementation of body worn cameras in 2016.

The agency also use drone technology to help in a variety of emergency and investigative situations. Culpeper PD most recently got a federal grant to implement a Real Time Crime Center that will bring real time information to officers on the street. It recently installed its first license plate reader camera in a public park that draws lots of children.

“The way our (body worn camera) policy is you cut it on for every citizen interaction,” Chilton said. There are certain places where officers do not turn on their cameras, he added.

“The sheriff’s office doesn’t allow us to use it in the jail or magistrate’s office.”

Having a taped interaction makes life a lot easier when it comes to citizen and officer complaints, Chilton said. Mental health is another focus for law enforcement nationwide, said the candidate, describing his local experience.

“Our co-response program has been a piece of gold,” Chilton said of two mental health professionals who respond with Culpeper PD officers to mental health calls. He said there is no fear for their safety, as candidate Watson has expressed, and that it’s no different than other folks that ride along like cadets.

“Co-responders wear a vest and do not come close to a scene until it is deemed safe by an officer. It gets our officers back on the streets faster because they can do a full-blown mental health interview right on the spot and take them to the hospital where they are further evaluated,” Chilton said.

The town averages five to seven mental health calls a day to local police, he said. Co-responders stay busy and they follow up with citizens, building bonds in the community to the point where people are bypassing police and going directly to the co-responders, Chilton said.

“It take us out of the equation and goes to the people who need to make the decisions about getting resources to people in crisis,” he said. “A lot of times people will gravitate to them. It says co-responder on their shirt, no weapons.”

The police department also uses chaplains at crime scenes and has a multi-denominational chaplain program.

Chilton addressed retention of existing sheriff’s office staff if he is elected. He compared the agency to a bus and said everybody has a seat on the bus.

“You may not be in the right seat, where you are most beneficial to the county, and the constituents and the agency.”

Reorganization happens in most offices, he said. An employee’s purpose in an organization should be based on education, experience and how they promote people, said the candidate. Chilton added that all of the existing sheriff’s office positions have the ability to remain, if he’s elected.

“I’m not going to fire anybody, everybody has lot of things to give, but we need to find out what those things are,” he said. “There a couple of positions that are tripled and quadrupled—I don’t see one single benefit from that.”

For example, Chilton questioned why the sheriff’s office has four public information officers. He added there are people at the sheriff’s office with who he has worked in Culpeper for 25 years and they are close, personal friends.

“In the current climate, it’s very hard to be friends,” Chilton said.

PD and CCSO had a joint SWAT team for many years and a shared records management system that was there one day and gone the next, the candidate said. Chilton said he would bring it back.

Chilton called for oversight of the sheriff’s office budget, highlighting jail costs that went up considerably due to inmates having to be transported to various other facilities around Virginia because of overcrowding in the local jail. Chilton said the jail run by the sheriff’s office has lots of problems including plumbing.

The Board of Supervisors is working hard to explore using the vacant former juvenile jail on the state-run campus of Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper to ease the overcrowding, Chilton said.

“I think that has a benefit,” he said. “The part that’s going to be tough is manning that facility. You’re talking about a lot of employees.”

Chilton mentioned current staff recruitment issues much less having to hire 50-70 people to man the Coffeewood facility. Allowing other agencies to purchase bed space at the facility would help cover costs, he added.

Chilton said there is no one in Culpeper County right now who could run a local jail of that size and that a jail superintendent would have to be recruited. The right staff would have to be in place before he could support the idea, he said.

Chilton discussed the controversial 287(g) program in place at the Culpeper County Jail that allows designated trained jailors to work directly with federal immigration officers to detain undocumented individuals suspected of crimes.

Culpeper County is the only locality in Virginia to still have the program in place at the local jail detractors say isolates the immigrant community. Chilton said he would have to see the statistics to know if it’s a benefit or not, asked if he would keep the program as sheriff.

“It’s the only one in the state of Virginia for a reason so that would lead me to believe it has no benefit,” he said. “I don’t think local and state people should be enforcing any type of federal law.”

The biggest growing population in Culpeper is Hispanic, Chilton said.

“Hispanics’ fear of police is because of the way police treated them in their home countries. I do not want to be that person in Culpeper, Virginia so there would have to be a very, very big reason to keep (287g),” Chilton said. “It was a platform that Scott stood on for a long time, but I don’t every hardly hear about it getting used.”

Chilton believes in the importance of police training and has participated in various educational pursuits through the years including with Institute for Leadership in Changing Times, FBI supervision and management training, professional executive leadership through Virginia Chiefs, DEA command leadership and Southern Policing Institute. Chilton worked for 16 years on the drug task force with state police, and has worked major cases with the DEA and ATF, wiretaps, multi-state cases, and with SWAT teams.

Fentanyl is a major focus today. “We are in the biggest fight ever,” Chilton said. “Pressed pills by the thousands.”

Fentanyl fatal overdoses have changed numbers-wise due to Narcan training and education, including in the schools, he said. Chilton said he’d like to expand a state police program that has youth in schools and churches submit to anonymous urine screenings to test for narcotics.

Based on results, police would direct their resources toward substances mostly prominently in use in an area.

“If there’s a heavy trend on marijuana, train on that, if heavy on fentanyl, train to that,” he said.

In addition to deadly fentanyl, other street drugs in the area include PCP, crack and meth coming back strong, Chilton said. The PD is training around 100 people a month to use Narcan, reducing deadly overdoses in the area, he said.

“I don’t want them to die,” the deputy chief said. “Fentanyl test strips are not going to stop people from using it, but it can save a life. Prevention and education is a big part of it. We cannot arrest our way out of it.”

Chilton sits on the committee overseeing the first year of Culpeper Drug Court, where lives have already been changed, he said. The candidate is clearly involved in the community and wants to continue the work as sheriff.

“Leadership is an action, not a position,” Chilton said. “The community can come to you because of the action they know you are going to do instead of I have to come to this person because of his position. Our office has an open door and my office will be open here as well.

“Anyone can get to me without layers.”