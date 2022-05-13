LET THERE BE LIGHT! Culpeper Little League shines under new lights at Culpeper Sports Complex

Last June, Culpeper Little League broke new ground when it hosted the Virginia District 14 Little League all-star opening ceremony for the first time ever.

CLL took things a step further when it announced in January that it had won bids to host the 2023 Little League Softball ‘Majors’ and 2024 Little League Baseball ‘Majors’ Virginia state championships--also firsts for Culpeper County.

A critical component of CLL earning those bids was the ability to hold night games, which was something the Culpeper Sports Complex had been unable to do since it opened in 2005.

That won’t be a problem anymore.

A $2 million project to install LED field lighting for the complex’s five baseball fields, two softball fields, four soccer fields and three football fields was completed in late April.

On April 26, CLL played the first night games of any kind in the complex’s 17-year history.

“It was a very humbling experience to get to see the kids of CLL play under the lights for the first time,” CLL president Enola Jewell said.

Jewell said she was so caught up in the moment that she forgot to capture the crowd’s reaction when the lights were turned on for the very first time.

“I wished I had set an alarm right before the lights turned on so I could share the crowd’s response,” she remarked. “The reaction was a ‘AHHH!’ and then everyone just started cheering. It was fantastic and so wonderful for the kids and their parents.”

Jewell, who played Little League Softball under the lights back in her hometown of Lebanon, Tennessee, believes taking part in night games is something those kids and their parents will never forget.

“If you or your child has never experienced playing or watching a baseball or softball game under the lights, you are missing out big time,” she said. “Where I grew up, we were fortunate to have lights the whole time I played from 1989-1990. It’s a privilege that can be taken for granted, and we’re lucky enough to have that privilege here in Culpeper now.”

That privilege came about after the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved the lighting project last fall. Icon Lighting and Musco began construction on the first of 44 concrete bases and sleeves that support the LED lights on March 8, and everything was in place to play ball roughly six weeks later.

“I would like to give the Board of Supervisors a huge thank you for allowing this to happen,” Jewell said. “Without them, this would not have been possible at all. Their continuous support and funding is why we have the lights at the complex. [Chairman] Gary Deal is a huge advocate for Culpeper Little League, and we thank him for that.”

Jewell added that while she’s excited to host state tournaments in 2023 and 2024, the focus is now on next month’s District 14 opening ceremonies, which CLL recently earned the right to host for the second straight year.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the District 14 opening ceremonies again,” she said. “It was a great event last year, and we’re anticipating the same great response from our community and the other communities in the district this time around.”

The 2022 Virginia District 14 Little League All-Star Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, June 17, and it will kick off two weeks of tournament play involving approximately 70 baseball and softball teams from Culpeper, Charlottesville, Gordonsville, Louisa, Orange, Albemarle, Rappahannock, Greene and Madison.

