'Let's go find your mommy'—Deputy White helps lost 4-year-old at Culpeper AirFest

A local sheriff’s deputy working the weekend shift speedily helped a lost 4-year-old girl reunite with her mom during the Culpeper County Air Fest on Saturday.

Little Avery’s mother, Michele Walczyk, is eternally grateful to Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin White for stepping up during those scary few moments of separation.

Walczyk, an analyst at the Culpeper Police Department, posted about the incident Monday on Facebook in a note to the Sheriff’s Office.

She reached out to the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Tuesday to recognize Deputy White, known around town for his performances of the national anthem at special events. Walczyk knows White as the school resource officer at Emerald Hill Elementary School, which her son attends.

At Saturday’s air show, White was a familiar and comforting face when Avery got swept away in a crowd of people at Culpeper Regional Airport, passing out of her mother’s sight.

“Thank you to this man right here,” Walczyk posted on Facebook. “I’ve always held a special place in my heart for Deputy White. He … keeps my son safe at school … And in trying times like these, it’s a blessing to know someone is there and cares to keep our babies safe. After Saturday, he holds an even larger special place in my heart.”

Air Fest was spectacular, and the kids had a great time, she wrote. Then every mother’s worst nightmare happened.

“Every ounce of my body could have sworn my daughter, Avery, was in front of our group,” Walczyk wrote. “When the crowd parted, I looked around and she wasn’t there. I circled and yelled and circled more, but no, I didn’t immediately see her.”

That was the worst feeling in the world, she said.

“I ran back to where we were standing prior to getting swept into the line of people and it was like the sky parted and I saw her. It was only about 1-2 minutes, but oh my, gosh, it felt like eternity,” the local mom said. “She was holding the hand of Deputy White.”

There was much hugging and crying.

White told Walczyk he spotted the 4-year-old, alone, looking around and holding all her goodies from air-show vendors.

“He grabbed her hand and told her, let’s go find your mommy,” she said.

Walczyk said she has always taught her kids their names, address, their parents’ names and their phone numbers.

“I’ve always said, if we get separated and you can’t see me, find a policeman or a firefighter or a paramedic/EMT. I will find you, but find them,” Walczyk wrote. “And Avery did. Deputy White, THANK YOU.”

She added, “I am big enough to admit my faults and my mistakes. It was an accident. It happened so fast and it was over in a flash (thank God). Rather than dwell on my short-coming moments as a parent, I would rather extend my heartfelt gratitude to Deputy White and all first-responders who just go out and help people, just because they want to. From my family to you, we thank you for everything you do. ~Signed, a very thankful momma.”

Walczyk told the Star-Exponent she firmly believes White was put in her daughter’s path because she needed him.

White, a Culpeper native, is a nine-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, having previously worked for the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office.

“He saw the child in distress, crying. He walked over to her, ‘I lost my mommy and daddy,’ she said, so he said let’s go find them,” Lt. Les Tyler, the Sheriff's Office spokesman, said Tuesday night in a phone call.

Tyler also believes White was put there at that moment to help the little girl.

“I know he would never say anything, and I just feel like he deserves that recognition for doing something simply out of kindness,” Walczyk said of the deputy.

Kindness that will serve little Avery well as she prepares to turn 5 years old this week.

Happy birthday to the big girl! We wish her many high-flying years ahead.