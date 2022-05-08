Libertas Integrative Health & Spa holds grand opening

For Sarah Russell, Monday’s ribbon-cutting event for Libertas Integrative Health & Spa was a long time coming.

Russell, a family nurse practitioner for the past 19 years, first started the practice in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was bringing the world to its knees.

“It was originally supposed to be just a small practice,” Russell said. “But over the course of a year, it really started to grow.”

However, Russell’s practice experienced it’s biggest growth spurt after finishing third in the Culpeper Competes business program last spring, which resulted in $7,500 in grant money from the Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Department.

“That allowed us to start looking for an established location within Culpeper that could house the practice,” she explained. “We started looking immediately and found this place, which we moved into in October.”

Libertas is located at 1043 Oaklawn Drive in Culpeper, and a small group that included Russell, her husband Jon and Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Say gathered outside the facility for the official ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Monday.

“We were happy to welcome Sarah and her staff to her new location,” Say said. “The past two years have only highlighted the need for everyone to pay much more serious attention to their health, and Sarah and her staff do a wonderful job of addressing our community’s needs.”

As the practice’s title suggests, Libertas offers an integrative approach to healthcare that blends traditional medicine with both homeopathic and holistic approaches.

“We do a lot of IV therapy,” Russell said. “We also have a massage therapist and a chiropractor acupuncturist, a sauna, and we do ionic foot detoxing and some blue- and red-light therapy as well.”

Ionic foot detoxification is a foot bath that consists of salted water and electrodes that work in tandem to remove toxins from the human body through a patient’s feet.

Blue- and red-light therapies are LED light treatments for the patient’s skin. They are primarily used to combat acne, rosacea, psoriasis, wrinkles and sun damage.

Jon Russell, a longtime Culpeper Town councilman who recently ran for town mayor, expressed pride at his wife’s endeavor.

“It’s really great to see this come to fruition,” he said. “Sarah’s worked hard to make this happen and it means a lot to her and her staff to finally have this location up and running. People are going to be able to come here and get the best of both worlds as far as traditional and modern medicine go.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.