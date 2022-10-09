Library of Congress sound preservationist had 'unique skillset and personality'

One who best knew Larry Miller—Matthew Barton, recorded sound curator at the Library of Congress’ Packard Campus in Culpeper—summed up the man perfectly:

“He started work at the Library on February 22, 1983, and gave us more than thirty-nine and a half years of unique service and support,” Barton wrote Friday in a post on the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center's "Now See Hear!" blog.

“Larry's official job title was ‘preservation specialist,’ which is broadly accurate but still a poor measure of the man, who brought a unique skillset and personality to his work," he continued. "Until 2006, he oversaw the sprawling basement area in the Madison Building on Capitol Hill known simply as ‘G-12.’

“Our recording collections lived there and were accessed by techs to fulfill listening requests that were piped to researchers upstairs. He hired and supervised many who are still working for us in the NAAVCC in Culpeper, Va., some of whom have since retired from our section or others at the library after decades of service. He seems to have never considered retirement himself. Just six weeks ago, a retiring colleague in our film section raised the idea with him and Larry dismissed it with a smile, saying he loved his job too much to leave it.

“This love was multifaceted. He loved design and was instrumental in the building and operation of both G-12 and the Recorded Sound Section of the NAVCC that was opened in 2007. The sight of Larry, metal yardstick in hand, calculating the best ways to use our vault and shelf space, will endure for us. Often, the yardstick and other measuring tools just seemed to provide second opinions that confirmed his initial assessment.

Barton added: “He loved music of all kinds passionately and knowledgably and helped us address many gaps in our holdings. Prior to working at the library, he had sold high-end audio equipment, and often advised on the best pressings and editions to seek out and was happy to examine a stylus for wear under a microscope.

“Once, we were looking over a collection of early 1970s classical commercial reels that had been transferred to us. At first, they seemed to duplicate items already in our holdings, but Larry happened to walk by and said, ‘Wow, those are quadraphonic reels!’

“We kept them.

“As close as he was to his work, he did not let it rule him. He was a native son of Missouri and a proud graduate of the University of Missouri—‘Mizzou,’ a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and a close follower of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Carl Barks' Uncle Scrooge comics were an enduring delight for him.

“His ‘office,’ such as it was, was in a cubicle between the above-ground complex where processing, cataloging and digitization are performed, and the network of temperature and climate-controlled underground vaults where our millions of recordings are stored.

“It was a logical and practical place for him to work, but also symbolic of the nexus that he embodied between the past, present, and future of the Recorded Sound Section, as well as between the measurable technical side of our work, and the unmeasurable riches that this work allows us all to draw from. All of us passed his office in our work, often several times in a day.

“Now, we will do it with feelings that no post or plaque will ever quite capture, but we'll be thinking of Larry.”

On Friday, colleague Stacie Seifrit-Griffin appended this note to Barton's tribute: "The passion and mark that Larry has left with the Library of Congress will be enjoyed by generations long after we are all gone. He was such a fun person to talk to, especially as we were making decisions about the National Recording Registry. He always had interesting backstories and fun facts about the recordings and the artists. I wish peace in his memory to family and all who loved him."