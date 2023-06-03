The natural world and the built world seamlessly meet this month in the color photographs of Gary Anthes at Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Virginia.

His poetic views of plants, animals and farm tools, carefully arranged in an abandoned barn on his Castleton property, evoke the elemental beauty in rural woodlands and meadows, according to a release from Anthes.

“Partita Rustica—Life and Death in a Virginia Barn,” opened Friday and runs through July 9 at the gallery. Works by other members of the artists' cooperative will also be on display.

“The barn on my Virginia farm was built 200 years ago and has stood abandoned for 60 years,” Anthes said.

“It once housed a cow, a horse and a few chickens, but it now shelters spiders, mice, wasps and the occasional snake. Despite these creatures, and the perils of copious dust and rusty nails, it was a perfect retreat from a pandemic, and here I discovered the joy of creating still-life art.”

Set against the interior walls of the structure, featured objects are illuminated by natural light streaming through doors and gaps in the wooden planks. They are at first glance simple things, but the simplicity yields to more complex views on closer inspection, Anthes said.

“I think of my carefully constructed arrangements as musical compositions employing the elements of melody, harmony, rhythm, and texture to create small works for a chamber ensemble."

Anthes will be at the gallery 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18 and July 2. He will donate proceeds to the Humane Farming Association. Middle Street Gallery is located at 311 Gay St., lower level, with an entrance on Main Street across from Ballard’s. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Visit Middlestreetgallery.org or call 540/227-5066 for more information.