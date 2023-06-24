LIGNUM — Luba Bursevych spent her childhood with her siblings, including a twin sister, living in a state-run orphanage in Ukraine. It was a difficult experience that brought them there, left unspoken.

The 29-year-old, now a mother herself, personifies perseverance in her background as an orphan. She shows bravery in the present, living as a war refugee with a toddler and a family of friends in eastern Culpeper County.

Bursevych’s journey to America with her son following the Russian invasion of her country in February 2022 is incredible to hear and harrowing, guided by good people along the way. They include the missions-focused Berryman family of Lignum, led by husband and wife, David and Cyndy.

Bursevych left behind a husband in her home of Zaporizhzhia, an industrial city on the Dnieper River in southeastern Ukraine that has seen relentless bombing and occupation since the invasion. He works for a company building helicopter engines, Cyndy said, and is not permitted to leave the country.

Their son, Maksym, was two-months-old when the war started, and is now 18 months. Married in 2020, the newlywed couple decided Luba and the baby would try to get to the U.S. A long process ensued with many stops along the way before approval came through “Uniting for Ukraine.”

The Biden administration program provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and immediate family members outside the U.S. to come to America and stay for two years, with a financial sponsor.

The Berrymans agreed to be their sponsor.

“These people are living in war — how can you not do it?” said Cyndy Berryman in a June 15 interview at their home.

Luba’s home city is now half occupied by Russia, she added.

“We would video chat before they came and one night there were missiles — that solidified it for us,” David Berryman said of providing a safe haven for their friends. “She loves animals, gardening, has lots of energy. She’s always keeping the house clean.”

Fleeing Ukraine with a baby

Luba met her husband, Koyla, several years ago while the two were simultaneously walking their dogs along the city streets in Zaporizhzhia, and she caught his eye, she recounted.

Elizabeth Berryman, 19, translated questions in Russian along with a Google translator. Elizabeth is a former Ukrainian orphan the Berrymans adopted in 2020.

“Scared,” Bursevych said of the Russian invasion. “She wants that everything be finished fast,” translated Elizabeth.

She last saw her husband March 8, on the final leg of her journey from the war zone in Ukraine, through Europe, back to Ukraine and finally to the Virginia Piedmont. Cyndy Berryman described how Luba fled her homeland, her husband encouraging her to go.

“War starts, she has a 2-month-old, there’s bombing, she’s in a very industrial city, close to a nuclear power plant,” Berryman said. “She gets a ticket for a piece of the floor for the train — no seat — with a 2-month-old, a suitcase with everything she could possibly need for who knows how long and she gets on a train and she heads toward Poland.”

Bursevych traveled to a Polish border city then later traveled on another train to another Polish city, aided by an organization, and was taken to a shelter in a church and provided necessities. The Berrymans tried for months to bring her to their home, but there was no way to get a visa in 2022 for Ukrainian refugees and there was a 12-month wait for a visitor’s visa, Cyndy recounted.

“Luckily she had friends that she had been hosted by in Italy and they were happy to bring her to Italy. Luba then went to Italy, keeping in mind her husband, who has not seen the baby in two months, had to stay. She was in Italy until last November,” Berryman said.

Bursevych ventured back to Ukraine last fall to get a passport for her and her son and the trip was finally approved.

“I wanted her to come even before the war, it’s just very hard,” Cyndy Berryman said. “She knows people whose apartment building was bombed.”

Luba speaks with her husband every morning by video chat and Maksym lights up when he hears his papa’s voice. They don’t talk about the war.

“Their house is safe, for now,” Bursevych said through Elizabeth.

“You just don’t know when the rocket will come.”

The young mother said she has no choice but to be away from her husband when asked how it feels. Bursevych said she worried about the people whose homes were flooded due to Russia opening up dams in southern Ukraine, verified in various news reports.

House of Compassion connection

Cyndy Berryman first met Bursevych in 2013 as the young woman was living in a group home, aging out of the state orphanage system. The meeting was through Jessica Wyman and the House of Compassion, a New Hampshire based nonprofit caring for orphans in Ukraine since 1997.

“The reasons for her becoming an orphan are harsh and (Luba) doesn’t talk about it,” Cyndy Berryman said.

The Berrymans have a huge heart for orphans and the people of Ukraine, said Wyman in an email to the Star-Exponent.

The couple has 18 grandchildren, including Max — who they are claiming as one of their own — and seven adult children, including Elizabeth.

Wyman lives in Ukraine and has worked with orphans in the state system for years. She said the Berrymans were friends of her family in the United States years before she ever met them.

“Cyndy, with her son and youngest daughter at the time, came to visit in Ukraine and have since been back several times to help House of Compassion with camps and various projects, as well as for the adoption of their now youngest daughter from an orphanage about an hour and a half from where we are located. They are a great family,” Wyman said.

Elizabeth met Luba through Jessica, recalled Cyndy Berryman.

“I was in Ukraine for almost two months completing the adoption and Luba helped me buy food and we did things together for fun.”

Added her husband, “Cyndy caught the vision to adopt Elizabeth.”

The family hosted Elizabeth in Virginia starting when she 12, during summer and Christmas breaks.

“Our daughter we adopted three years ago, she knows English and Russian, so it opened the door to us visiting Ukraine and starting to love the Ukrainian people,” said Cyndy Berryman. “I feel very strongly that American kids have a false sense of the big world, so I like for my kids to go outside America while they are teenagers so they can see the rest of the world, like Peru or Ukraine, to see that not everybody lives like we do.”

‘My heart always called me back’

Wyman met Luba in 2009 when the House of Compassion founder moved to Zaporizhzhia to volunteer at a state-run orphanage.

“She was always a sweet, smart and straight-forward type of girl, for better or for worse, doing homework for everyone else in her class,” Wyman said. “Her passion was always animals, though, and the 12 or so stray neighborhood dogs would always come running when she whistled for them. She would feed them and take care of them, giving them each a name. Her nurturing nature came through despite the lack of nurture in her young life.”

Wyman first visited Kyiv in 1997 to help at summer camps when she was 14. She worked part-time and became a child-sponsor, continuing to travel often to Ukraine throughout high school. Wyman raised funds for camps for orphans and underprivileged children. In college, she worked at a children’s home in Honduras and with orphans in Romania.

“But my heart always called me back to the orphans in Ukraine — and in 2009, I moved there and never looked back,” Wyman said.

Before the war, there were roughly 103,000 social orphans, mostly due to alcoholism and abuse, she said. Not all of those children are available for adoption, according to Wyman.

“Currently international adoptions are on hold due to the war and are only available for adoption locally,” she said. “However, when all of this is over, I think the numbers will be daunting and adoption will be top priority.”

Americans who want to help in Ukraine can find a trusted charity helping orphans in the country and support them in any way they are able, Wyman said. She mentioned New Hope Center in Zaporizhzhia, Jeremiah’s Hope and Shade for Children.

“I don’t want to tell someone else’s story, but I will say that people like Luba don’t become as strong as she is because life is easy,” Wyman said.

“I’m so glad she and Maksym have the chance to spend this difficult time with an amazing family learning, after all these years, what it’s like to have parent-figures.”

‘These are all God’s ideas’

David Berryman works as a defense contractor in northern Virginia and says he is nearing retirement. He volunteers weekly with Prison Fellowship at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells.

Cyndy is a retired labor and delivery nurse who worked 15 years in the Culpeper hospital birth center after homeschooling her own six children. She teaches algebra for a homeschool cooperative and was once a Kodak optical engineer, her husband reported.

The couple raised their children in a bigger house outside of Warrenton before moving to a smaller place in Lignum last year. Family members said they are used to living around a lot of people when asked if the house felt crowded. There was never any privacy, Cyndy Berryman said.

The couple, active at church, mentioned their faith as Christians as leading to their open doors for the war refugees, approved through March 2025.

“God leads us down these paths — these are all God’s ideas. If I had seen, before all this started, where we are now, I would have run the other way. I would have done a Jonah, but God just shows us, here do this, do that, these little steps that are right within my zone,” David said.

He called it divine orchestration meeting with the family of the founder of House of Compassion at a conference in Kentucky all those years ago and it leading them to the orphans of Ukraine, including Luba.

“My hope is we can help minimize the long-term damage of (Maksym) being separated from his father and being displaced, it’s a horrible injustice,” said David. “A bittersweet situation.”

Blended family, hope for Ukraine

Bursevych said she likes living in Lignum, noting however, it’s far away from everything.

“We just wish her husband was here,” said Cyndy Berryman. “At that point, if the war is still going on, then what? If the war is stopped, then she will go back before then.”

She added their housemate is amazing and sweet. Luba loves to cook — borsch, wraps and cabbage rolls, said Elizabeth Berryman. She even sends some up the road for the Berryman’s adult children.

“She needs her own kitchen,” Elizabeth laughed.

Luba is happy being in Lignum and Max likes people, she said. He proved that to be true during the recent visit, smiling and laughing, playing peekaboo and with toys, while in Cyndy’s lap.

Luba and Maksym live in the guest room and have their own bathroom in the Berryman house. She likes going just about anywhere, including special events Downtown Culpeper, and has a library card.

Both of the Ukrainian women in the Berryman family expressed confidence in their country being victorious against Russia.

“Ukraine will win and is a strong country,” Elizabeth Berryman said.

The Berrymans will continue to care for the people. Only 20% of orphans in Ukraine make it to adulthood, Cyndy Berryman stated.

“The rest are drugs, suicide, prostitution,” she said.

Many churches help orphans in Ukraine, Berryman added. People in America can also become sponsors to host refugees, she continued.

David Berryman said Ukrainians are grateful that America is doing something to help with the war.

“There is a lot the U.S. is not doing,” he added. “On a world scale, we can’t just — it would have a lot of ramifications if we formally entered the war … delicate and diplomatic has merit. If Ukrainians were not as vigorous and valiant as they are, well, they’ve shocked the world in a positive way for the good people and negative for the evil people.”

Bursevych, who also speaks Ukrainian, said the Berrymans are good people and that they are fun — going for walks and playing games.

She said she is worrying for her husband a little bit. Luba stays strong for her son, who likes playing with cars, climbing, building and dancing to music.

She said her country will win the war, determination in her eyes.

Bursevych wants to go back to Ukraine to raise her son with her husband, when the war is over.

“I love my country.”

Interested in learning more about sponsoring Ukrainian refugees? Contact cyndy.berryman@gmail.com. She said she is more than willing to help anyone with questions.