Little Washington 32nd Annual MLK Birthday Celebration premieres virtually Sunday

Jazz singer Ruby Hayes will headline the 32nd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday observance in Rappahannock County at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 15 at culpepermedia.org.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation invites the community to tune in for the virtual 2023 celebration taped at The Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street in Washington, Virginia. The program is presented in cooperation with Culpeper Media Company and the Claudia Mitchell Fund of Rappahannock Association for Arts in the Community.

Hayes is a vocalist, actress of stage and screen, , who has traveled extensively sharing her talent, according to a release.

Additional music by local artists will feature Bobby G & Friends, Marie Davis, James Daniels, Mike Groves, Archie Borgus III and Michael T. White. Also featured will be Marcia Cole, poet and author, and Wakefield Country Day School students of Flint Hill.

New this year will be the recognition of a PEACE Ambassador, awarded to Ms. Kit Goldfarb of Washington for her work with SANGO-Kenya, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the lives of women and children in rural Kenya.

SANGO-Kenya’s programs help alleviate food and nutrition insecurity by providing in-class training and technical field support to women, smallholder farmers in nutrition and sustainable agriculture practices. The programs are designed to be easily replicated in other areas facing similar challenges. Goldfarb is Executive Director of the organization, making frequent and extended trips to the area, working directly with the people in training and development, the release stated.

The MLK celebration is a fundraiser for the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund to assist students in Rappahannock in furthering their education. Donate at scrabbleschool.org/Donate.shtml or in the mail to: SSPF, P.O. Box 121. Amissville, Va. 20106.

In its 32nd year, this event has raised more than $35,000 for students to further their education after high school. For more information, contact SSPF President Nan Butler Roberts at nb_roberts@msn.com or 540/661-2013.