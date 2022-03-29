Local, national groups urge Culpeper supervisors to reject Amazon's Stevensburg data-centers site

Nine conservation and preservation groups—a mix of local, regional and national players—are imploring Culpeper supervisors to reject the Amazon data centers proposed next to two nationally important historic sites in Stevensburg.

The Brandy Station Foundation, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Germanna Foundation, Journey Through Hallowed Ground, Piedmont Environmental Council, Preservation Virginia, American Battlefield Trust, National Parks Conservation Association and Southern Environmental Law Center wrote the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors to express they “strongly believe this project is inappropriate for the proposed area.”

In a letter emailed Friday morning to County Administrator John Egerston, all of groups urged the supervisors to reject the rezoning request by Marvell Developments LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon Data Services Inc.

Preservation Virginia, steward of many of the state’s top-tier historic sites; the Southern Environmental Law Center, which litigates for conservation causes; and National Parks Conservation Association, which advocates for America’s national parks and historic sites, joined the collection of organizations opposing the data-centers proposal in recent weeks.

The groups told the supervisors the proposed rezoning in a “historically sensitive, rural-zoned location” contradicts the county’s comprehensive land-use plan. The parcels on which Amazon proposes its two data centers, at Magnolia Equestrian Center on State Route 3 in Stevensburg, are now zoned for agricultural use.

Rezoning the property to allow light industrial use would “open up a pristine part of the county to sprawling industrial development, contrary to the stated goal of the Comprehensive Plan to maintain the rural character of the county,” the groups wrote. “The citizens of Culpeper County, through their active involvement in the Comprehensive Plan, have clearly stated their support for keeping the Stevensburg/Salubria area as agricultural open space.”

The organizations are not opposed to data centers that use land already set aside for industrial development, they said.

“In fact, Culpeper County has already designated five technology corridors totaling nearly 3,000 acres to accommodate data centers,” the nine groups wrote. “We believe these are more appropriate locations for the Amazon/Marvell Data Center and its accompanying infrastructure.”

Amazon wants to build its Stevensburg data center beside two nationally significant historic properties—Salubria, an 18th-century manor house, and Hansbrough’s Ridge, the largest concentration of untouched Civil War encampment features in the nation.

Salubria is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ridge is eligible for the National Register, and is included on the Virginia Landmarks Register.

The Amazon centers, measuring 430,000 square feet in area and at least 45 feet high, would be next to Salubria and across Route 3 from Hansbrough’s Ridge—within plain sight of visitors to the acreage proposed as part of a Culpeper battlefields state park. As a Confederate defensive outpost, the ridge played a crucial role in the June 9, 1863, Battle of Brandy Station, delaying Union regiments from quickly joining other troops around Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s headquarters near the village of Brandy Station.

Development of Amazon’s facility “will most definitely alter the historic landscape and diminish the valuable viewshed from these historic properties,” the groups advised the supervisors.

They noted that Virginia is close to approving a state park encompassing land at Hansbrough’s Ridge, Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station, calling it “an exciting new opportunity that is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors a year and will supercharge heritage and recreational tourism in the county.

“Spot-zoning outside of designated industrial areas, as is being considered here, would degrade the visitor experience, jeopardize important historical and tourism assets, and impair the tourism potential of the state park,” the organizations warned.

The data centers would include high-voltage transmission lines, a six-acre power substation and the need for water to cool their computer servers, they said.

“We are asking the county not to rush a decision,” Preservation Virginia CEO Elizabeth Kostelny told the Star-Exponent on Tuesday. “A thoughtful and deliberate approach will bring long-term economic benefits and preserve these nationally historic places.”

Kostelny said Culpeper has an alternate path to securing data centers’ tax revenue, while preserving its historic sites.

“There is an economic win-win,” she said. “The county will attract increased economic benefits from preserving the rural character of Salubria and the proposed new state park, including Hansbrough Ridge. At the same time, the data center could be located in one of the five designated technology corridors. The county’s Comprehensive Plan envisions this plan for growth.”

Timothy Sutphin, executive director of The Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia, also weighed in Tuesday.

“The Germanna Foundation is not opposed to data centers in Culpeper County, but we are very extremely concerned about this particular project in the Stevensburg District,” Sutphin told the Star-Exponent. “Placing the data center next to Salubria and Hansbrough Ridge, both National Register-listed sites, will impact the historic fabric and viewshed of the area of these irreplaceable historical sites. The open questions about power lines, viewshed and construction impact affect all of us.”

Trip Pollard, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, explained Tuesday why the center and its partners think the Stevensburg proposal is a bad idea.

“This is simply the wrong place for this project,” he said. “Culpeper’s Comprehensive Plan, developed with community input, identifies technology zones that are suitable for a data center. In contrast, fast-tracking the proposed spot-zoning of this agricultural land would undermine the county’s goal of maintaining rural character and plop down industrial development next to nationally significant historic resources and the new state park in the county.”

“There are much better locations for this project, as well as the power substation and transmission lines it will require,” added Pollard, leader of SELC’s Land and Community Program.

Headquartered in Charlottesville, the Southern Environmental Law Center advocates for the region’s clean air, clean water, natural treasures and biodiversity.

Kyle Hart, the Mid-Atlantic field representative for the National Parks Conservation Association, questioned Amazon’s choice of the Stevensburg site.

“This rush to confirm a data center proposal in Culpeper County without considering the permanent ramifications it would have on a historically rich landscape is part of a worrying trend for Virginia,” Hart told the Star-Exponent on Tuesday. “There are more appropriate places for industrial development—why not pick one that would not alter a landscape that dates back before the Civil War? Or one that does not interfere with plans for a new state park?

“Approving such a proposal would set a risky precedent amid a slew of concerning development proposals in our state,” he added. “In Prince William County, elected officials are also considering data centers next to Prince William Forest National Park and Manassas National Battlefield. This a deeply concerning pattern that jeopardizes the visitor experience of the millions of people who come to Virginia’s national parks, contributing more $1.5 billion to the economy each year.”

