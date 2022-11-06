Local teens award 1st 'Youth in Philanthropy' grant to Headwaters Foundation

While most people were winding down with a delicious dinner on Monday night, a small group of teens gathered at Culpeper Wellness Foundation faced with a decision: Who should receive the first “Youth in Philanthropy” $10,000 grant? As Spiderman (Voltaire) would say, “With great power, comes great responsibility.”

Their responsibility was selecting which nonprofit would most benefit from this gift; analyzing need, service and impact. These students gained real, hands-on experience with philanthropic giving in the new Northern Piedmont Community Foundation leadership program, Youth In Philanthropy.

The teens traveled from Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties to participate in the program, staying late into the evening researching and discussing pros and cons of many of local charities. As weeks passed, examining the needs and the resources of their communities, they truly connected as a team.

Andrew Lerudis, an 11th grade student at Fauquier High School, remarked, “YIP has connected me with like-minded high schoolers from multiple neighboring counties. I’ve enjoyed learning about the meaningful but surprisingly complex process of grant-making and how philanthropy is needed in today’s society.”

Andrew Kube, a 10th grade student at Eastern View High School had this to say, “My experience with YIP has been amazing. Not only have I learned about the importance of philanthropy today, but I have also met many great people and made friends along the way.”

Tasked with analyzing grant proposals from four local nonprofits, they learned the important steps in group decision making: communicate, negotiate, repeat. They focused their empathy and passion to advocate why each nonprofit should be considered. They learned how nonprofits function as a business, while addressing crucial needs within the community. They analyzed budgets and IRS 990’s.

Jackson Bell, in 9th grade at Highland School, added: “Youth in Philanthropy has sharpened my sense of finances and helped me understand the place of charity in society. “

Once the students narrowed their choices down to two nonprofits, they made site visits to each one, participating in hands-on experience for each program.

Hugh Garner, a 10th grader at Rappahannock County High School, added that “YIP has broadened my horizons when taking an approach to everyday activities. It has made me think from angles I had not previously ever considered.”

Fully immersed in each program from finance to service, these students labored over their decision, using a Logic Model and SMART goals as tools to help in the process. They realized there was no wrong choice.

Both organizations, Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center and Headwaters Foundations, supported young people with spectacular services and impact. Because there were three Rappahannock County students who had benefited from the Headwaters Foundation, these students recused themselves from the voting process.

These youth are not just investing in their communities through grant-making. They are engaging with their community, building a stronger sense of belonging and connectedness; developing a willingness to serve and give back. Youth philanthropy and community service is a habit that can evolve into a lifetime of service. It’s a good habit to form when young.

The Headwaters Foundation received the first YIP Grant of $10,000 to support their Career and College program that benefits 6-12 grade students. The students presented their findings and processes to the NPCF Board of Directors and their parents in a formal presentation followed by a reception.

William Lillard a sophomore at Madison County High School, remarked “We help the work of one organization at a time and behind the scenes.”

The YIP program was modeled after the 18-year program in neighboring Fredericksburg from the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region — their help was immense. None of this could have happened without three sponsors: the Crabtree Family Foundation, Pohanka Family Foundation and the Dot and Rick Lessard Family Fund.

Elle Castro a senior at Eastern View High School remarked, “I’ve loved being a part of YIP because I love volunteering and helping others and I feel like I got to learn about another section/part of philanthropy and giving through the program. I also enjoyed the fact that I got to meet new friends who all share the same interest I have.”

The YIP program will open for applications on Jan. 1, 2023, with priority given to students who previously attended. Open to students in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock 10-12 grades.