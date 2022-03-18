Lorriane Carter, Steve Mouring vie Saturday for Culpeper Republicans' chairmanship

On Saturday, Culpeper Republicans will elect the county party’s new chairman, who will lead the group for 2022-2024 after the controversial two-year term of Marshall Keene, former School Board chair.

In the running are Lorraine Carter, an organizer of the Culpeper County Republican Committee’s annual Reagan Dinner, and Steve Mouring, a software engineer and lifelong conservative Republican. The annual dinners are the party’s largest fundraiser.

All Culpeper Republicans in good standing—i.e., who haven’t voted in a Democratic primary over the past four years—are invited to register, pay their dues and vote in the chair’s election from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at county GOP headquarters on 402 S. Main St. next to Town Hall.

In a letter to members this week, Carter said she is confident of her “ability to lead and communicate in such a way that will reunite this committee around our solid Republican values and priorities. Priorities that once again solidify our focus on the ongoing fight for our constitutional freedoms, liberty and demand for responsible government.”

Recently, she has been the group’s vice chair, helping organize Saturday’s canvas and handling matters for Keene, Carter said in an interview. She said she has served on the party’s Executive Committee for the last couple of years and its Finance Committee since August.

“I’m community-oriented,” Carter said. “I really care about Culpeper, and I’m very passionate about moving the Culpeper County Republican Committee forward, and getting back to work.”

She told members that being active in the committee has been “an integral part of my life and always will be.”

Both candidates noted that some county residents have left the party over the past two years, for whatever reasons, or were less active during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each pledged to work hard to reenergize the committee and boost participation in its events.

A California native, Carter moved to Culpeper in 2009, when her husband took a job at the Library of Congress’ National Audio-Visual Conservation Center here. She has been active in the county GOP for more than 10 years.

As chair, Carter said she will accentuate the good work the Culpeper GOP has done in the past and aim to continue on that path, making it stronger.

“We are the majority here in Culpeper County, which is still a Republican-led place,” she said. “But we’re not going to sit back. We’ll keep fighting and keep that energy we’ve had.”

Carter works for Wellspring Health Services, scheduling patients for its specialty clinics. Earlier, as a Culpeper Chamber of Commerce staff member, she helped organize its David Brat-Abigail Spanberger debate, which aired on C-SPAN and CBS News.

She and her husband, John, are members of Lifepoint Church. They have two grown children, a son and a daughter.

Mourning, a conservative Presbyterian who is very active in church life, said he and his wife have supported conservative candidates and other Republican efforts for many years. His first vote in a presidential race was for Ronald Reagan.

Barby, his wife of 48 years, served as the Culpeper GOP’s recording secretary. They have five adult children, who they homeschooled. The couple are members of Providence Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville.

A Newport News native, Mourning has lived in Culpeper with his family for eight years. Before that, they lived in Bealeton in Fauquier County for 30 years.

Over nearly 40 years, he has worked on civilian and military programs for NASA, IBM, Loral, Lockheed Martin, the Navy, Army and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In recent times, he has been an independent contractor.

If elected, Mouring pledged to “serve with humility, diligence ... and full fidelity to our binding documents and full transparency of our operations.”

He said he aspires to no higher office.

“This is not a stepping stone,” Mourning said of the chairmanship. “I love my republic and the Republican party. I want the committee to serve as a model for our community and people on both sides of the aisle. We all need to start acting like Americans again.”

He said his primary goals are to restore order to the committee’s operations, hold it accountable to its bylaws, and conduct meetings in an open and civil manner according to Robert’s Rules of Order.

While not ignorant of social media’s importance to modern politics, Mouring said it is not helpful to the Republican Creed to have everything aired via that outlet.

“We’ve lost a lot in recent years because we’ve been hiding behind our keyboards, saying things about one another that we probably wouldn’t say face to face,” he said. “... I am strongly opinionated, but would like to turn down the polarization.”

