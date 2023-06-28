Five environmentally-focused Virginia transit projects, including those serving Northern Virginia commuters, have received more than $171.5 million in federal funds. The grants are from the bipartisan infrastructure law supported by U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and signed into law by President Joe Biden, according to a release on Monday from the senators.

The federal dollars invest in bus facilities and American-built buses that will be manufactured with American parts and labor, the release stated.

Among the projects is $104 million for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to convert its Lorton bus garage to a fully electric facility, buy approximately 100 battery-electric buses and develop a workforce training program for drivers, mechanics and first responders to ensure safe and efficient operations of the fleet.

The City of Alexandria will receive $23.9 million to buy 13 battery-electric buses and charging equipment and perform utility upgrades to the DASH transit system. Loudoun will receive $13.8 million to buy 37 compressed natural gas buses, build a fueling station and improve its maintenance facility.

The Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads will receive $25 million to replace the 39-year-old Parks Avenue Maintenance Facility in Virginia Beach to accommodate future zero-emission buses.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will receive $4.6 million to replace the oldest buses operated by 11 rural transit providers.

“This funding will help deliver state-of-the-art buses and bus facilities that are better for our environment and make Virginia’s transit systems more reliable and comfortable for riders,” said the senators. “We’re proud to know that this funding will support American jobs while making our communities accessible.”

Funding came from the Federal Transit Administration Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities and Low- and No-Emission (Low-No) Vehicle programs.