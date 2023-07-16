A Virginia-founded cloud computing and cybersecurity advisory company will invest $125,000 to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County, creating 53 new jobs.

Fortreum was established in 2021 in a co-working space in the county and has cut the ribbon on a new office in Lansdowne.

The firm’s cyber expertise is tailored to meet specific needs of businesses operating in targeted industries across the public and private sector, according to a release last week from the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Fortreum’s decision to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the competitive advantage that Virginia offers tech companies advancing this sector in the 21st century,” said Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is a national leader in cybersecurity, and Fortreum’s role in securing and protecting data contributes to the industry’s continued growth.”

Having been long-time Virginia residents, Loudoun County was their first choice, said Fortreum CEO James Leach in a statement mentioning the area’s strong technology ecosystem, diverse cybersecurity workforce in the Northern Virginia tech hub and having collaborative relationship with the state, county and area universities.

“As we look to expand significantly, we determined this area provided the best opportunity for exponential business growth,” he said.

Fortreum is a valued and respected leader in the Loudoun cybersecurity community, said Buddy Rizer, executive director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development.

“We are excited to see the continued growth that results from this jobs investment incentive and look forward to working with Fortreum’s stellar team to further build their #LoudounPossible success story,” he said.

Fortreum is an International Organization for Standardization, Accredited FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization, StateRAMP 3PAO and its affiliate is an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants System and Organization Controls firm with a rapidly expanding portfolio to support the needs of its enterprise customers, according to the governor’s office release.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Fortreum’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The initiative provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs, to support employee recruitment and training activities.