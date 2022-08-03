Lt. Gov. Sears endorses Vega for Congress in 7th District

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears has endorsed GOP challenger Yesli Vega in her race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat.

“I am proud to endorse Yesli Vega in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race. As a law enforcement officer, Yesli already puts service above self since she puts on her uniform every day not knowing if she will return home that night,” Sears, Republican, said in a lengthy statement released Monday by Vega’s campaign.

“Yesli is a Board of Supervisor member, a wife and mother, and a product of the American Dream!” she said. “She is exactly the congresswoman we need to ensure the needs of the people of the 7th District are front and center and to get our country back on track.”

Sears said the Republican nominee challenging U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is a no-nonsense leader who works tirelessly for her constituents at every Board of Supervisors meeting.

“She respects your right to speak your mind, and doesn’t cut you off. Yesli respects your right to engage with your elected officials. She is not going to be any different as your congresswoman,” the lieutenant governor said.

“I have no doubt that she will continue to fight for us and our American values in Washington. I’m thrilled to support Yesli in her race for Congress and encourage all freedom-loving Americans to get behind her in this competitive race,” Sears said.