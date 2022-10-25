MacKenzie Scott continues local giving with $800K donation to Skyline Girl Scouts

Philanthropy with a local reach continues from the former wife of Jeff Bezos.

The Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council announced last week it had received an $800,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The money was part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA.

The donation was divided and given to 29 of 112 local councils, GSVSC CEO Nikki Williams said last Saturday.

“We are so fortunate that we were one of those councils and received a grant of $800,000, which is the largest one time gift that we’ve received,” Williams said.

Williams said the gift will accelerate efforts to support membership retention and growth in the Skyline area and help increase innovated programming and volunteer systems.

“It really just takes a lot of the dreams and aspirations we had for this council and made them a little bit more of a reality on a quicker timeline,” Williams said. “We are so grateful. We look forward to using this gift really as a jumping off point for future endeavors.”

Among those endeavors are additional and improved camp properties.

“This includes diverse investments such as making climate-resiliency improvements, re-imagining its physical presence in communities, and expanding both accessibility and high adventure elements at camp,” a GSVSC news release said.

Free memberships may also be more available to girls with the new funding. The GSVSC is offering free memberships to girls through the end of October, but Williams hopes the council can “invest more in our girls and our volunteers.”

Sofia Chang, GSUSA’s CEO, said in the news release that support from donors like Scott is critical in delivering “work of reimagination and transformation.”

“We’re excited to prove how MacKenzie Scott’s investment in girls will change the world — because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed,” Chang said.

The GSVSC has an interest in expanding its focus on career readiness and mental wellness, the release said.

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline cover 36 counties, including the five-county Culpeper region.

Earlier this month, Ms. Scott pledged $15 million to Warrenton-based PATH Foundation, serving Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.