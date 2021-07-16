Madison partners with Firefly, REC to bring fiber to home, business

Madison County will partner with Firefly Broadband and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to bring fiber to homes and businesses not served with reliable, high-speed internet.
The wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative has partnered with REC on the project, subject to regulatory and funding approvals, according to a release from Madison County Economic Development Dept.
Firefly is conducting a study in a regional 12-county area that includes Madison. Unserved areas identified in this study will be included in an application for a state grant through Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.
This is a funding source many Virginia localities, including Culpeper, are looking to for funding of needed upgrades and extensions to fiber internet.
Localities like Culpeper County are also committing federal funds received from the American Rescue Plan to improve internet service for constituents still recovering from 16 months of pandemic conditions.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced Virginia plans to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to expedite the deployment of last-mile broadband infrastructure to unserved areas and close the digital divide within the next three years.
This proposal quickens Northam's 10-year goal for achieving universal internet access from 2028 to 2024, with the majority of connections obligated within the next 18 months, according to a release from the governor's office.
The multi-county Firefly and REC initiative could extend access to more than 35,000 Central Virginians, including about 2,100 unserved locations in Madison County, the release stated.
REC is installing fiber to improve system reliability and resiliency. Firefly will then lease the “middle-mile” fiber to provide broadband access.
Firefly President Gary Wood applauded the Madison County Board of Supervisors for its efforts to secure reliable, high-speed internet for its citizens and industry, boosting education services, new job opportunities, and the potential to attract new businesses.
"The County’s support for this partnership represents one of the most proactive public investments in at least a generation. True broadband in more Madison homes will not only eliminate educational barriers for today's school-aged children, but also set the stage for more of them to return in the future to fulfilling (and high paying) careers as young adults” said Madison County Board of Supervisor Kevin McGhee in a statement.
The project is intended to cover all possible locations that do not have access to broadband with a minimum qualifying service speed of 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload from a fixed wireless or wired connection.
Those who only have access to satellite or cell phone for internet service are considered unserved. Those with connections to a fixed wireless service, DSL or other phone service with speeds that do not reliably meet the 25/3 threshold are considered unserved.
Madison County addresses are asked to take part to help define the final unserved area map at fireflyva.com/rise—from a home computer, using a home internet connection, follow the link to complete a survey to enter address and internet service options currently available.
Those with fixed wireless or wired internet service will be asked to run a speed test after completing the survey; satellite or cell phone services will not run the speed test.