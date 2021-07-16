Madison partners with Firefly, REC to bring fiber to home, business

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The multi-county Firefly and REC initiative could extend access to more than 35,000 Central Virginians, including about 2,100 unserved locations in Madison County, the release stated.

REC is installing fiber to improve system reliability and resiliency. Firefly will then lease the “middle-mile” fiber to provide broadband access.

Firefly President Gary Wood applauded the Madison County Board of Supervisors for its efforts to secure reliable, high-speed internet for its citizens and industry, boosting education services, new job opportunities, and the potential to attract new businesses.

"The County’s support for this partnership represents one of the most proactive public investments in at least a generation. True broadband in more Madison homes will not only eliminate educational barriers for today's school-aged children, but also set the stage for more of them to return in the future to fulfilling (and high paying) careers as young adults” said Madison County Board of Supervisor Kevin McGhee in a statement.

The project is intended to cover all possible locations that do not have access to broadband with a minimum qualifying service speed of 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload from a fixed wireless or wired connection.