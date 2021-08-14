Madison teen publishes four books in 15 months

During 2020, Utz said he was rereading some of Suzanne Collins’ young adult dystopian book series, “The Underland Chronicles” and “The Hunger Games,” and felt inspired. This got him back into writing short stories and eventually into writing his first novel, “The Withered World.”

“I feel like I had to write a book,” Utz said, “I wanted to before, but that really set me into wanting to actually invest my time into writing something.”

He drew inspiration for his first novel from TV, video games, anime and, of course, books. Utz considered and discarded a few ideas before deciding what he wanted to write—with a few drafts of stories not making the cut.

When Utz sat down and started writing what is now his book, he said it clicked and was actually pretty easy from there. Every day he would sit down and write a certain number of words, and since he had so much time on his hands, he was able to write a lot of words. He said he thinks he averaged about 5,000 per day at this point.

Utz said it was difficult to find time for writing when he went back to school this past fall.