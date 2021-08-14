Madison teen publishes four books in 15 months

2020’s COVID-19 restrictions turned people into bakers, TikTokers and, in the case of a local teenager, an author.
A Madison County native, Jackson Utz graduated this spring from Madison County High School. In the fall, the 18-year-old plans to attend the University of Virginia. He is already the author of four books.
These works include The Eternal Lifeline Trilogy, which comprises “The Withered World,” “The New World” and “The Ancient World.” Utz also wrote “Tears for a Fleeting Light: The Invisible Darkness,” the first installment of a sequel series.
“Imagine a dystopian and magic-themed adventure trilogy based around interplanetary civilizations set in the future,” Utz said in an interview. “Then imagine there’s a magical sword in the mix. Well, you don’t have to imagine—that’s what the Eternal Lifeline trilogy is.”
On July 23, Utz gave an author talk via Zoom that was hosted by the Culpeper County Library. Signed copies of his books were a part of the library’s Teen Summer Raffle.
Utz said he was very excited when he first got the invite because he did not realize how far the knowledge of his books had spread. This was his first-ever event that he has attended as an author, and though he was nervous, he thinks it went very well.
Utz said he first enjoyed writing while in elementary school. He enjoyed writing short stories and being able to hone his wild imagination into these tales. As he continued through school, however, his focus started shifting from fun, creative expression to writing essays. Though Utz enjoys writing some essays, he said he recognized the work was kind of bland.
During 2020, Utz said he was rereading some of Suzanne Collins’ young adult dystopian book series, “The Underland Chronicles” and “The Hunger Games,” and felt inspired. This got him back into writing short stories and eventually into writing his first novel, “The Withered World.”
“I feel like I had to write a book,” Utz said, “I wanted to before, but that really set me into wanting to actually invest my time into writing something.”
He drew inspiration for his first novel from TV, video games, anime and, of course, books. Utz considered and discarded a few ideas before deciding what he wanted to write—with a few drafts of stories not making the cut.
When Utz sat down and started writing what is now his book, he said it clicked and was actually pretty easy from there. Every day he would sit down and write a certain number of words, and since he had so much time on his hands, he was able to write a lot of words. He said he thinks he averaged about 5,000 per day at this point.
Utz said it was difficult to find time for writing when he went back to school this past fall.
Nevertheless, he took time out of his day to write—and it seems not to have slowed him down much. Six months after his first book was published in June 2020, the third and final book in his Eternal Lifeline Trilogy was published in December.
Utz’s next book is slated to come out Sept. 10. To learn more, visit his website, eternallifelineseries.com.
Jeff Nicol, a 2021 graduate of Culpeper County High School, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star–Exponent. He plans to attend Southern Utah University in the fall.