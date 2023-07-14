Due to lack of room and ongoing conflict of interest issues, the state magistrate office in Culpeper recently moved its physical presence out of its longtime space inside the Culpeper County Jail, located next to the courthouse in town.

A larger, more autonomous magistrate office is being proposed—at a cost to the county of nearly $730,000—in the recently vacated former space of Culpeper Extension Office on West Street.

The bottom floor offices, spanning around 2,900-square-feet, extend around the side of the three-story county brick building on the corner, at 155 W. Davis St. Upstairs is located Culpeper County Criminal Justice Services and juvenile probation, proposed to be moved downstairs with the magistrate office.

Per state code, localities must provide a physical space for a magistrate, part of the Virginia Judicial System.

The office of 16th District Chief Magistrate Avnel Alair Coates and juvenile probation worked with county staff to develop a renovation plan for relocation to the old 4H office. Both would be accessible, in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Coates attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee to discuss the proposal.

She told the Star-Exponent after that the magistrate office moved out of the Culpeper County Jail a few months ago, but maintains video capability at the location.

The sheriff’s office runs the jail.

The closest live magistrate now is at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, Coates said.

“We do quite a bit of business in Culpeper, but we had to leave because there was quite a bit of conflict (of interest) with the sheriff’s office,” she told the committee. “We’ve outgrown the old space. It doesn’t work for us anymore.”

The District Magistrate overseeing nine localities from Goochland to Charlottesville described in Culpeper having to hold sensitive hearings with victims in a shared waiting area for jail visitors. The magistrate handles things like emergency protective orders, custody orders, bond hearings and mental health processes, she said.

“It’s a state code issue where the county has to provide our quarters, and we serve the public,” Coates said.

The magistrate and juvenile probation would share a public entrance, employee restroom and break area, per the proposal. The magistrate is stationed behind bullet proof glass in the lobby with access to all rooms, private office space and a second exit to Davis Street.

Culpeper County Environmental Services Director Paul Howard developed the cost estimate for the work based on similar publicly bid projects recently like creating new Extension offices in the Carver Center. The bullet proof class and reworking HVAC ductwork add to the cost, according to Howard. The county has $200,000 in the budget for additional office space that can be put toward the renovation, according to a committee report.

County Administrator John Egertson admitted the estimated price-tag is high for the renovation, but they are looking to put it out for public bids.

“I find it outrageous,” said East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell.

He said there are some funds available in the capital improvements plan, but not that much. The county can also reallocate funds to cover the cost through American Rescue Fund Act monies, Egertson said.

Chairman Gary Deal asked if there was any matching money through the state available for the office move, and the state office replied, no. The committee ultimately recommended in favor of the proposal to the full board, which will meet the first Tuesday in August.