A Manassas man guilty in a 2019 shooting at a Denny’s that left one man dead and severely injured a Culpeper man was sentenced Wednesday in Prince William County Circuit Court to an active prison sentence of 87 years.

Jordan Anderson, 25, was convicted last year of 45 felonies, including second degree murder, malicious wounding and abduction in the Dec. 26 early morning incident inside the Manassas Denny’s.

Around 2:30 a.m. on that day, Anderson and another individual entered the restaurant with the intent to rob its occupants, according to a release from the office of Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth's Attorney for Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

During the incident, Anderson and his companion held the employees and patrons of the Denny’s against their will while attempting to get money.

As Anderson was leaving, he shot and severely wounded a patron of the restaurant, a 34-year-old Rixeyville man who was being cooperative and sitting on the ground, police said at the time. He had been dining at the Denny’s with other people when the attack occurred, the morning after Christmas.

Upon exiting the building, Anderson fatally shot Mr. Yusuf Ozgur, a food delivery driver arriving to pick up an order who had unknowingly held the door for them.

The other suspect, Ryan Thomas Walker, of Chantilly, then 23, struck Ozgur in the head with a baton. Walker’s trial is slated to start in February, according to court records.

“The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office wishes to thank all those involved that assisted in the successful prosecution of this case,” Ashworth said. “We are satisfied that the sentence of the court sends a clear message that violent gun crime has no place in our community.”

“There were 22 people victimized at the Denny’s that early morning and we fought to obtain justice for them,” the prosecutor said following Anderson's trial.