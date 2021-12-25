Mane Street Salon is Culpeper's small business of the year

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in Culpeper with a bigger smile on their face these days than Corrie Gyory.
Recently, Gyory, the owner of Mane Street Hair Salon in downtown Culpeper, has rebranded her business, relocated it from Main Street to a more upscale location on Waters Place near the historic Culpeper railroad depot and received a prestigious honor from the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber named the salon its Small Business of the Year for 2021.
Gyory said the news that her salon was receiving the award came as a surprise.
“We’ve been nominated before, and there were years that I was so sure we were going to win and it just didn’t happen,” she said with a smile. “But this year, I was honestly so distracted with building the new salon while still running the other one that I was caught off guard when [the chamber] said I had won it.”
The biggest thing on Gyory’s mind lately hasn’t been the salon, though. One of her two daughters has been in and out of Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., since early August due to a rare health condition.
“She has a chronic, rare bleeding disorder,” Gyory explained. “Since Aug. 1, she’s been hospitalized a total of 42 times. And life doesn’t stop, so I’ve been making sure she gets back and forth to the hospital while also working full time and taking care of my youngest daughter as well.”
With everything that’s been on her shoulders as of late, the news that the salon had won small business of the year elicited a very raw response from Gyory.
“When I found out we had won, I went from being caught off guard to being emotional,” she recalled. “In years past I wanted it, but with the various challenges my staff and I have faced recently, I truly feel like we deserved it this year more than ever before.”
Chamber CEO Jeff Say lauded Gyory’s efforts both in and out of the salon.
”Corrie is a powerhouse in our community,” he said. “She’s the model of a new-age business owner, balancing having a family while operating a successful, well-regarded business in our community.”
Gyory started working at the salon in early 2016 when it was located on the corner of Davis and Main streets. She purchased it in October of that year. Since then, she has gradually rebranded it into a more contemporary establishment than the one she inherited.
”I wanted to respect the existing clientele that had been coming to us for years while also moving forward with my own vision,” she said.
That vision came full circle when Gyory and her staff moved into the new location on Waters Place, which was made official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on Oct. 15—exactly five years to the day that she became the owner.
Gyory describes the new salon as having an “urban chic” style that’s an extension of her personality. Among the decor is a cassette tape-decorated desk, a Star Wars rug, a mural by local artist Kat Tines and a living wall created by fellow local business Botanical Dwellings.
”There’s a lot of fun things to discover when you come in here, and our clients are really loving the layout,” she said.
Standing in the middle of her new stomping grounds, Gyory spoke of the things that are most important to her as a business owner.
”Our mission statement has really become ‘Hair Has No Gender,’ “ she said. “We want this to be a safe place for members of the LGBTQ+ and transgender communities to come, relax and get their hair cut regardless of the style they prefer or what they may be going through. We’ve even removed pronouns from our service menu. For example, what we used to refer to as a ‘Men’s Cut’ is now a ‘Clipper Cut,’ and what was a ‘Women’s Cut’ is now just a ‘Scissor Cut.’”
Gyory also emphasized that she wants young people in Culpeper to realize that they can find a trade that will make them successful.
”I want to connect more with our youth and educate them about creating their own success story,” she said. “I knew what I wanted to do when I was 17 years old and went for it, and now here I am.”