Mane Street Salon is Culpeper's small business of the year

Gyory describes the new salon as having an “urban chic” style that’s an extension of her personality. Among the decor is a cassette tape-decorated desk, a Star Wars rug, a mural by local artist Kat Tines and a living wall created by fellow local business Botanical Dwellings.

”There’s a lot of fun things to discover when you come in here, and our clients are really loving the layout,” she said.

Standing in the middle of her new stomping grounds, Gyory spoke of the things that are most important to her as a business owner.

”Our mission statement has really become ‘Hair Has No Gender,’ “ she said. “We want this to be a safe place for members of the LGBTQ+ and transgender communities to come, relax and get their hair cut regardless of the style they prefer or what they may be going through. We’ve even removed pronouns from our service menu. For example, what we used to refer to as a ‘Men’s Cut’ is now a ‘Clipper Cut,’ and what was a ‘Women’s Cut’ is now just a ‘Scissor Cut.’”

Gyory also emphasized that she wants young people in Culpeper to realize that they can find a trade that will make them successful.

”I want to connect more with our youth and educate them about creating their own success story,” she said. “I knew what I wanted to do when I was 17 years old and went for it, and now here I am.”

