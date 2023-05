After a three-year hiatus, the Culpeper Fireman's Parade once again marched along Main Street on Thursday evening, to the delight of enthusiastic onlookers. The streets were packed as spectators cheered on 170 parade entrants, including groups such as the Culpeper County High School marching band, the animal shelter, Shiloh Church and, of course, many area fire and rescue departments. To view more photos from the event, go to starexponent.com.